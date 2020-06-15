Meghan Markle Upstaged: BFF Jessica Mulroney Stole The Duchess' Limelight on This Special Occasion

Many people were wowed by Jessica Mulroney on the royal wedding day of her best friend, Meghan Markle, to Prince Harry, in May 2018.

She wore a navy dress and attended the wedding at Windsor's St. George's Chapel.

It was noted by many royal experts and commentators that the Canadian TV host had a "Pippa Middleton moment," in reference to the way Kate Middleton's sister, Pippa, stole the show when she married Prince William in 2011.

Jessica was there to escort her two sons, who were page boys when the photographs were taken and then later sparked a social media sensation.

The former "I Do Redo" host also acted as the bridesmaid where she carried the train of the wedding dress Meghan Markle wore down the aisle.

Speaking of the appearance of Jessica Mulroney, royal and etiquette expert William Hanson told the Daily Mail that while the best friend of Meghan Markle looked great, it is every guest's duty not to look "too good."

"It is never correct to upstage the bride - whether you are related to them or not."

Once the royal wedding was over, Jessica posted one photo on her Instagram account with her twins holding her best friend's wedding train as she went up the stairs of St. George's Chapel.

She captioned the photo, "Proud friend. Proud mom."

Meghan Markle 'Mortified' After Jessica Mulroney Racism Exposed

Jessica Mulroney is still facing the backlash after reports of her inappropriate treatment of Black influencer Sasha Exeter surfaced.

Sasha is a Canadian-based blogger than posted a global call-to-action for influencers to use their platforms to promote anti-racism.

In an Instagram video, Sasha explained that Jessica Mulroney seemed to take offense to the post, and she proceeded to contact brands to speak poorly of the influencer and discourage them from working with her.

Sasha explained, "What happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in Mulroney sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday."

Though the influencer explained that she isn't calling Jessica Mulroney a racist, "she is very well aware of her wealth, she perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin."

But Jessica's best friend, the Duchess of Sussex, is said to be "absolutely mortified" that she has been dragged into the issue.

A close friend of the Duchess told the Daily Mail, "She said Jessica is in no way a racist, but the way she handled the situation was tone-deaf and heartbreaking."

It has also been reported that the wife of Prince Harry is currently questioning ifs he would still keep Jessica in her inner circle.

"Meghan said friends reflect friends and because of what's at stake she can no longer be associate with Jessica, at least not in public," the source continued, "She has to do what she has to do in order to preserve her dignity and her own reputation."

Meghan Markle is disassociating herself from best friend Jessica Mulroney over her “tone-deaf” remarks toward a black social media influence pic.twitter.com/h5wDBV0wve — Celebsgist (@celebsgist) June 13, 2020

In a statement released by Jessica, she referenced her relationship with the 38-year-old former royal calling their relationship and her time in the spotlight as "deeply educational," admitting, "I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices."

Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle met and became friends when the Duchess of Sussex was still living in Canada while filming for "Suits."

