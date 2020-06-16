Meghan Markle Who? Hollywood Icon Denies Friendship With Sussexes!

Hollywood icon Liza Minnelli is setting the record straight about her association with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This came after The Sun previously claimed that the 74-year-old singer is helping Prince Harry "find his feet'' after the couple moved to Los Angeles. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family last April.

The news outlet also mentioned that the "Life is a Cabaret" hitmaker had reached out to the Duke of Sussex because of her friendship with Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

Following this, the Academy Award winner took to Facebook to shut down the claims regarding the ex-royals.

"While I wish them well, I have never met Prince Harry and Meghan. Any statement to the contrary is a complete fabrication," Minnelli wrote while including the link of the said The Sun article.

In related royal family news, the Sussexes announced last April that they are "cutting ties" with four U.K tabloids -- namely The Sun, The Daily Mail, The Mirror and The Express -- and emphasized that there will be "no corroboration and zero engagement" with the said publications.

This is prior to Meghan's court battle against Associated Newspapers, claiming that the publication released extracts of a "private and confidential" letter that the duchess sent to her father, Thomas Markle, three months after their royal wedding in May 2018.

Liza Minnelli Honored To Meet Princess Diana

Although the Tony Award winner denied the rumors about her connection with the controversial couple, she expressed how lucky she was to meet the late Princess of Wales.

"I was lucky enough to count Princess Di as a friend," the Hollywood icon said, as cited by Hello! magazine.

"I was first introduced to her when she came backstage after a concert I did in London. Then we'd bump into each other at premieres or events where she'd be the guest of honour. We'd fall into conversation then we'd meet for tea."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's LA Connection

It has been previously claimed that the Sussexes' high-profile friends helped them settle in the U.S. after they exited the royal family and temporarily relocated to Canada for a few weeks.

Currently, the Sussexes are staying in the Beverly Hills mansion of entertainment giant Tyler Perry.

Aside from Perry, American Idol alumna Katherine McPhee, who attended the same school as the duchess, shared that her husband and famous Canadian record producer David Foster has a "really, really beautiful relationship with Harry."

Multiple reports mentioned that Foster is playing a "father figure" role to the 38-year-old Duke during their stay in Los Angeles.

To recall, the music executive was the one who arranged the couple's Vancouver Island accommodation, where they spent Christmas, the New Year, and the earlier part of 2020.

