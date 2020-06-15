Angelina Jolie Reveals Family's Tragic Loss During COVID-19 Lockdown

Angelina Jolie has opened up about a recent tragic event that her family encountered during the health crisis and how they managed to cope up with their loss.

In her recent interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K., the "Tomb Raider" star revealed that her 11-year-old daughter Vivienne was devastated over the death of their rabbit.

Unfortunately, the family pet was not able to make it through an operation and passed away during surgery.

"Like most parents, I focus on staying calm so my children don't feel anxiety from me on top of all they are worrying about. I put all my energy into them. During the lockdown, Vivienne's bunny passed away during a surgery,"Jolie revealed.

The mother-of-six dealt with the aftermath of Viviene's pet passing away and decided to adopt another bunnies along with other animals.

"We adopted two sweet little [bunnies] who are disabled," the actress/activist told the entertainment outlet. "They need to be in pairs. They are so gentle and it has helped to focus on their care with her at this time. And on the dogs, and snakes and lizards."

The 45-year-old Hollywood star is currently quarantining at her glamorous Los Feliz mansion in Los Angeles together with her children Vivienne, Knox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and Maddox.

Angelina Jolie's Homeschool Struggle

On other related news, the "Maleficent" actress previously shared in her article in Time magazine that she has been struggling with the homeschooling experience of her kids, just like other mothers.

She went on and advised parents that although it is more challenging on their part than their children, it's okay to be imperfect in the eyes of their children.

"Now, in the midst of this pandemic, I think of all the mothers and fathers with children at home. All hoping they can do everything right, answer all needs, and stay calm and positive. One thing that has helped me is to know that's impossible," Jolie penned.

Furthermore, E! News previously reported that Jolie's children have been keeping themselves busy by "learning different languages, musical instruments, board games, and helping cook dinner" while in quarantine.

During her interview with BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour, Jolie shared that Shiloh is learning a Cambodian language called Khmai, while Pax's focus is more on the Vietnamese language.

On the other hand, Maddox has already taken German and Russian, while Zahara opted to learn French. Moreover, Vivienne was reportedly eager to learn Arabic, while Knox is learning sign language.

Meanwhile, in a different report, an anonymous source mentioned that with the quarantine, the Jolie's ex-husband Brad Pitt was given a chance to bond and see his kids more.

"All the kids are home with Angelina but they have continued seeing Brad and go over for their regular visits," the source revealed to E! The insider added that his children "love" being at home and spending time with their parents.

