Royal Shame: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Could Anger Canadians With THIS!

An advocacy group revealed that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have spent over $50,000 to provide security for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their stay in Canada.

With the access to information request, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation have found out that RCMP has consumed $56,384 for overtime and logistics costs with the couple's security between November 18, 2019 and January 19, 2020.

Furthermore, salaries or any overtime costs after Jan. 19 are not included in the said figure.

Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Aaron Wudrick pointed out that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "refused to even acknowledge Canadian taxpayers were on the hook for Harry and Meghan's security costs."

He also implied that it was unfair for the taxpayers to cover the former royal's security, considering that they are one of the "famous and wealthy couples in the world."

"More than $50,000 is nothing to sneeze at, especially when you consider the fact that this is taxpayers' money covering bills for one of the most famous and wealthy couples in the world," Wudrick explained. "Had the government not cut them off and had Meghan and Harry stayed in Canada, the bill could have easily turned into millions."

It was previously reported that over 80,000 people signed an online petition opposing the taxpayers' support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The petition, which was launched last January , requested PM Trudeau to refrain from using the public's money to shoulder the security of the high-profile personalities visiting the country.

Following this, a survey showed that 73 percent of Canadians believed that the Sussexes must pay their own security and opposed that this must be covered by the taxpayers.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Spent The Holidays In The Great White North

Back in December 2019, multiple reports mentioned that the ex-royals spent their Christmas vacation in North Saanich located in Greater Victoria.

"We were having a coffee in Sidney and this friend of mine was up on the mountain and he ran into Harry and Meghan with some security people. He said things were quite astir," an anonymous hiker told CTV News.

In more royal family related news, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family back in January, the couple bolted to Vancouver to seek their independence outside the monarchy.

A month after their bombshell news, the Ministry of Public Safety confirmed that the RCMP had been providing bodyguards for the controversial couple since November.

Aside from the 35-year-old prince and Duchess Meghan, it was also reported in 2016 that the national police service spent a whopping $2 million for the security cost of Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children during their family vacation in Canada.

After Prince Harry and Meghan's brief stay in Canada, the trio secretly relocated to California and are currently living in an $18 million hilltop Beverly Hills mansion owned by media mogul and Madea creator Tyler Perry.

