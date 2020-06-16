Bikini 2020: 5 Swimsuits That Are Only $25 Or Less Right Now In Amazon!

It is once again the time of the year when we pack our bags, put our flip flops on, and load up on sunscreen for a summer to remember. No coronavirus pandemic or lockdown should stop you from making new summer memories, all you need is a perfect pair of swimsuit and you're good to go.

Wearing a swimsuit is a must on every beach trip, not just for comfort in swimming under the sun but also for making sure you got that Insta-worthy snaps. While the breathtaking view of the beach is already to-die-for, using it as a background posing with your comfy and stylish bikini will give you that ultimate #FeedGoals.

Achieving that perfect summer feed should not cost a fortune, though. With that said, below are some of the most eye-catching yet very affordable swimsuits you can buy from Amazon.

Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out

Price: $16.99 - $23.99

Unleash your inner Kim Kardashian with this sexy high waist monokini from Mayeeka. It features a scoop neck and midriff cutout that will surely accentuate your curves. The backless detailing is also worth showing off on your beach OOTD. Some may find the cuts on the hips and stomach intimidating, but once you wear it, it is surprisingly flattering for different body types.

Vintage Retro Polka High Waisted Bikini

Price: $24.99 - $26.99

Tired of the usual pair of bikinis with no character? Then try this retro polka dot high-waisted bikini. You'll be a perfect cutie under the coconut tree while wearing this pair for red corset top and high-waisted polka-dot bottom.

This set also comes with a wire headband to complete your vintage and pinup girl look. No need to worry about protection, as it comes with a soft-padded bra and a self-tie neck that provide the support that you need while having a good time.

Tainehs Halter Thong Bikini

Price: $24.99



If you're feeling a little sexy and do not want too much fabric on your skin while bathing under the sun, this Tainehs Halter Thong Bikini will surely get you in the mood.

It features a tie-side bottom and triangle bikini that is flattering for both gifted and flat-chested women. This light-weight pair is perfect for an impromptu beach party, pool lounging, tanning, or an all-day yacht party in the middle of the sea.

Tempt Me High Waisted Off Shoulder Ruffled Bikini

Price: $19.98 - $32.99

If you're feeling sexy yet still want a little coverage, this ruffled off shoulder bikini is perfect. It features a double ruffled crop top with removable straps for an ultimate chic vibe.

We love this pair because it comes in a combination of plain top and printed bottom (or vice versa), which gives an edge to your beach look. Imagine wearing this pair to your beach house, honeymoon in the Maldives, or while catching a sunset in Hawaii. Ah, perfection!

SweatyRocks One-Shoulder Cutout Monokini

Price: $13.99 - $23.99

Make the beach your catwalk with this extra fashionable one-shoulder cutout one-piece swimsuit. Standout in the crowd with its two-toned neon color that is perfect under the sun.

