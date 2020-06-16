Royal Revelation: Camilla Parker Bowles NOT The Reason For Prince Charles, Princess Diana Failed Marriage

Prince Charles and Princess Diana tried for fifteen years to make their marriage work. In the end, it just went downhill.

Many people believe that Camilla Parker Bowles broke the Prince of Wales' and Lady Diana Spencer's matrimony.

After all, Prince Charles first met Camilla in 1971 and started dating her immediately. They later broke it off because Prince Charles joined the Royal Navy.

Prince Charles met with 16-year-old Diana in 1977 while he was in a relationship with her older sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

He later ended their relationship and started courting the future Princess of Wales in 1981.

A few years later, Prince Charles proposed to Diana on February 6, 1981, and their engagement was officially announced on February 24, even meeting only 12 times.

In July of that year, Prince Charles and Princess Diana finally tied the knot.

By 1986, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, who was already to Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973, continued to have high-profile affairs.

Even when Princess Diana reportedly confronted Camilla at a party, telling her, "Camilla, I would just like you to know that I know exactly what is going on between you and Charles. I wasn't born yesterday."

Camilla then reportedly responded, "You've got everything you ever wanted. You've got all the men in the world to fall in love with you, and you've got two beautiful children. What more do you want?"

The People's Princess told her, "I want my husband."

By 1992, leaked conversations of Camilla and Prince Charles were released to the public. The royal scandal was dubbed "Camillagate," and a couple of months later, Prime Minister John Major confirmed the Wales' marital issues and announced their separation.

Prince Charles admitted to cheating on Princess Diana in an interview, even naming Camilla as the mistress. But he also defended his actions, saying that he tried to remain faithful to his wife until it became evident that "the marriage had irretrievably broken down."

But Princess Diana's psychic and spiritual healer spoke about her life.

According to Simone Simmons, Princess Diana reportedly told her that she blamed her failed marriage on the timing.

Ingrid Seward, a royal expert, said that Diana reportedly said, "What a shame we didn't meet each other a different time," when the couple separated, which only further suggested that Princess Diana believed that timing was the real issue.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Simmons said that she believes if only Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer had waited, their marriage could have survived.

"After the divorce, Charles got a very good friend in Diana because she understood him. Nobody is happy if their other half has affairs, but she loved him with all her heart."

"If they had left it ten years and then got married, I believe they would be together today. They would have had their differences, but I think they might get back together."

Aside from that, Prince Charles has always been honest about his feelings from the start, unaware of what love means.

When they announced their engagement, the interviewer asked them both if they were in love, to which Prince Charles reportedly said, "Whatever 'in love' means."

He was rushing to get married because he was almost 30 at that time and was running out of options.

It would be hard for him to disappoint the Queen of England.

