Meghan Markle Exposed: Duchess Has a History of Ditching When Things Get Tough

On January 8, 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they were giving up their royal jobs and titles and, instead, work independently by splitting their time between the United Kingdom and Canada.

A source from the palace told royal commentator Neil Sean that the Duchess of Sussex "have never really come to terms" with what to be expected when she married into the British royal family.

As many of Markle's fans know, the former "Suits" star is very vocal with her opinion, and by being part of the royal family, she was suppressed.

"She did not get that you can't be political and have those thoughts discussed in public despite saying so to Harry at the start," Sean revealed. "Kensington Palace was just beyond anything she had known before."

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly felt trapped, and every move she made was wrong, especially when she closed her own car door on a visit, and then it later made headlines.

It's because, as a member of the royal family, etiquette expert William Hanson said that a member of the staff would open and close a car door for them.

"There is a security element as to why doors are left open so that if anything occurs, the royals can be bundled into a car and driven off."

And by the end of March, Meghan Markle has finally ended her official royal engagements alongside Prince Harry.

But it wasn't the first time the 38-year-old mom, who is now living in Los Angeles, just quit when things became difficult.

Meghan Markle 'Daddy's Girl'

Long before Meghan Markle became a celebrity or have become one of the most famous women in the world, she was always known to be a daddy's girl who was often seen beside her now-estranged dad, Thomas Markle.

A source spoke to Fox News, who recalled that young Meghan was a "very happy, determined girl" and that she was "very close with her dad."

The source was there to see how Meghan Markle's dad always picked her up and dropped her off at different locations.

"Her dad was primarily taking care of her after Meghan's parents' divorce. He would always bring Meghan with him to the lighting studios he worked at, soap operas, commercials, you name it."

Markle was even considered by her school as a consistent parent, that seeing they have a rift now was sad for those who knew them.

But now, both Meghan and Thomas Markle are not on speaking terms.

When things have gotten even tense with Meghan Markle's father, she immediately cut him out of her life.

Meghan Markle Ditched BFF Jessica Mulroney?

Jessica Mulroney is one of Meghan Markle's right-hand people. She has been loyal to the Duchess of Sussex ever since the beginning.

The 40-year-old was recently accused of bullying black Canadian lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter.

The result of Exeter's exposé was bad for Mulroney, who was fired from the TV shows she frequently hosts.

The Duchess of Sussex has been radio silent ever since Jessica Mulroney was exposed, which already led many to believe that she has already ditched her.

A source told The Daily Mail that Meghan Markle is "absolutely mortified" that he been getting dragged into the mess.

Though she believes that her best friend is not a racist, the insider claimed that the former royal would rather shun her best friend than risk the backlash of being seen as supporting her.

"Meghan said friends reflect friends, and because of what's at stake, she can no longer be associated with Jessica, at least not in public."

The source further claimed that "She has to do what she has to do to preserve her dignity and her own reputation."

According to The Daily Mail's source, they wouldn't be surprised if this was the "beginning of their friendship."

Meghan Markle values her reputation more than her years of friendship with Jessica Mulroney, another classic "when the going gets tough, the Duchess gets going" attitude.

