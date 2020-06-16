Royal Cage: Queen Elizabeth Monitors Kate Middleton Closely Out of Fear

Kate Middleton is reportedly feeling trapped. While the palace has personally stepped in to debunk that report, one commenter implied that this is not that impossible. More than ever, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have been monitoring her and her husband, Prince William.

Even other senior royals are keeping a close eye.

According to Royal commenter, Tom Quinn, senior royals are particularly worried that Kate Middleton and Prince William would pull the same antic as Meghan Markle and Prince William. While he did not specifically name names, one can certainly deduce this from his statement.

He said, senior royals are making sure that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would not "would not "repeat mistakes made by other young royals." He even added that the senior royals no longer want "that to happen again." By that, it could mean Megxit.

Of course, this is a mere speculation. Speaking on the documentary, Mr. Quinn elaborated that the Queen as well as the Duke of Edinburgh are watching the two closely because other younger royals in the past made grave mistakes that they did not want Kate and William to commit.

Back in May, a controversial report was released of Kate Middleton's true state at the palace. It has become quite apparent that she is more visible ever since the coronavirus pandemic forced the UK into a lockdown and after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their senior royal roles.

According to the report, because of the added pressure on her, as well as burgeoning responsibilities, she feel trapped and exhausted.

Kate is furious about the larger workload. Of course she's smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn't want this," a friend of Kate's reportedly disclosed. "She feels exhausted and trapped. She's working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays."

Tatler also alleged many other negative things about the Duchess.

The palace was quick to act in denying these reports however; something they do not usually do when it comes to rumors. The reports can be quite damaging after all, since royals rarely complain about their duties. But then, if Kate Middleton is overworked and tired, then why should it be bad to report it?

Regardless, the post made the Palace very uncomfortable. It even led to a lawsuit against Tatler, the magazine that reported Kate Middleton's so-called feelings.

Given how fast the Palace reacted to the report, many analysts found it interesting to know why. According to NZ Herald, the reason the Palace stepped in and Kate personally felt upset about the unflattering profile is that she deemed herself betrayed and hurt. Analysts claimed that because the editor-in-chief of Tatler is an old friend, Kate felt blindsided.

According to the Sun, the Duchess was dumbfounded by the article, entitled "Catherine the Great." The editor, Richard Dennen is said to be close friend who is actually within the Duchess' inner circle. Dennen and Middleton have holidayed together not just once, but twice!

"Kate remains hurt and upset by the article. It was very unpleasant," a source told the Sun.

