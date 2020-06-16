Feelings or no feelings, Kourtney Kardashian must be mad. Scott Disick wants Sofia Richie back, after all the time he spent with Kourtney and their kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Scott and Sofia broke up in late May after three years of dating. Even though their relationship was full of ups and downs, many fans were still shocked when the split happened. More so, when Scott started to spend more time with his three children and their mother since. This made fans speculate Scott and Kourtney will be reconciling.

It also appeared at the time that Disick's was quite firm in his decision to split with Sofa. A few weeks later though, he's starting to realize what he had let go of.

Hollywood Life learned from a source that Scott Disick is presently longing for his "longtime love." He's miserable and realizing that life is not fun without her. He hopes to "get her back" someday although he is quite sure that it would not be easy and certainly not guaranteed.

"Scott would love to hear from Sofia," our source revealed. "He misses her and he is now realizing how life is without her. He is remembering all the good times and the fun they had on vacations, nights out, and nights in.

However, apart from these fun times, Disick is overall missing Sofia Richie's personality and sense of humor. Disick is reportedly realizing that Richie was always there for him, but he did not appreciate that enough. Instead, he took it for granted.

One more source told Hollywood Life that once Scott is able to fix himself, he would do everything to win Sofia back. But until that happens, he believes that their connection would last forever because they have shared so much. If he wins her back then good, but if not, she will be Disick's "the one that got away." Aw.

Another source on the other hand, revealed Richie's feelings about the breakup. The source said that Richie also shares the same sentiment that their connection would last forever, because they shared a lot of great memories. She is not on any rush to get back together though. She just wishes him nothing but the best.

Whether she will or will not take Disick back is uncertain. Too many things could happen in a span of time so there is no use saying things now or closing doors. "Nobody knows what the future holds and she has no ill feelings towards Scott whatsoever," the source added.

Meanwhile, while Scott Disick is thinking of winning Sofia Richie back, fans are still rooting for Kourtney and Scott to get back together. More so when they saw in a recent post of Kourtney Kardashian that she seems to be wearing Scott Disick's flannel.

But then, this hints nothing. It is perfectly fine for a man to lend a woman his flannel if needed; let alone exes who shared three children! It does not mean they got back together as some fans believed.

