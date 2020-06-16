Kim Kardashian Determined to Fix Marriage With Kanye West

As one of the most high-profile couples in the world, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are admired by billions of people worldwide.

Many even look up to them as "relationship goals."

Unfortunately, in the past few months, Mr. and Mrs. Kardashian West have been struggling, with reports claiming that their marriage is suffering.

Kim Kardashian Struggling with Kanye West this Coronavirus Lockdown

Weeks ago, California imposed a strict stay-at-home lockdown for all its citizens. The Kardashian-West household is packed, with both Kim and Kanye there, surrounded by their four children.

In a report by Page Six, the couple isn't exactly thriving.

A source close to the couple said that they are at each other's "throats."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" superstar is said to be struggling as her husband is told to be "super controlling" as he keeps trying to "impose his views" on her.

It has also been reported that the "Jesus is King" rapper hasn't been helping out with the children.

An Us Weekly source told the magazine, "She is frustrated with Kanye and thinks he's not pulling his weight in family responsibilities."

Kim Kardashian is reportedly in desperate need of space, as she balances her work commitments, being a mom, and focusing on law school, while Kanye West is not doing anything to help.

Kim Kardashian Considers Moving Out of Their Home to Fix their Marriage

It has gotten so bad that Kim Kardashian is said to be looking to move out of their multi-million-dollar mansion with Kanye West.

The 39-year-old SKIMS CEO thinks that living in a separate home as her musician husband would help save their marriage.

A source close to the couple told British tabloid The Sun that things are difficult for KimYe now.

Though Kim Kardashian doesn't think that divorce is the solution, the insider claims that living in different houses makes the reality star think could help solve their problem.

"The last thing she wants is a divorce - especially because the public backlash after her second divorce was unbearable."

Kim Kardashian Determined to Save Her Marriage to Kanye West

The future lawyer is said to be determined to get her marriage to the rapper "back on track" after news of her relationship woes surfaced in the past few weeks.

Kim Kardashian is said to be really upset at how people are portraying her marriage and have even put a straight on their relationship in an already stressful situation.

A source close to the couple told Closer magazine, "Like any couple, they have their issues, but she's now on a mission to get her marriage back on track."

"She's already planning some date nights at recently opened hotspots in Los Angeles, where the rules are different to the UK, and thinks that's a good way to make a public show of unity."

The KKW Beauty mogul has also reportedly set up sessions with a couples' therapist via Zoom.

The source further claimed that Kim Kardashian doesn't want to go through another divorce because she has already learned a lot from her failed marriages.

"She insists she knows she and Kanye have what it takes to go the distance, given their relationship is built on a strong foundation."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have recently celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary.

