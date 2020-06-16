Prince Andrew Scandal: Jeffrey Epstein Victim Slams' Idiot' Duke Of York

Virginia Roberts, one of the many victims of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is not buying Prince Andrew's recent statement saying that he regrets not showing sympathy to his ex-pedo pal's victims.

Over the weekend, a source revealed that the Duke of York regrets having his messy BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis back in November 2019. During the interview, the Prince denied meeting and forcing Virginia Roberts to have casual sex with him.

However, in the same interview, the 60-year-old royal also brutally confessed that he did not regret his friendship with Epstein, who later on committed suicide while detained inside a jail facility.

Reacting to Prince Andrew's recent statement, Roberts took to her Twitter account to express further disgust with the royal, who she claims to have forced her to have sex three times between 1992 to 2002.

"Slithering Plague!"

In her Twitter rant, the 36-year-old former sex slave described Prince Andrew as an "idiot" who needs to grow up.

"The only remorse that idiot feels about his "Trainwreck"!interview is that he's been cut from his allowance," Roberts wrote. "He might actually have to grow up and be a big boy for once in his entire life."

Roberts also slammed the Duke of York and challenged him to take responsibility for his mistakes.

"Geez- stop pouting and own up to what you did to me you slithering plague!" Roberts added.

In her earlier claims, Roberts said she first met Queen Elizabeth II's son in a London nightclub. She even recalled the Prince sweating heavily while dancing.

During the BBC interview, Andrew denied the claims by saying that he was suffering from a condition that prevented him from sweating during that year. The Duke also claimed that he was at a Pizza Express in Woking, England with his daughter Princess Beatrice during the time that Virginia claims she slept with him.

In a follow-up Tweet, Roberts called Prince Andrew a "toad" and slammed him for not regretting his friendship with Epstein since it gave him access to "contacts" to his equally influential people.

"Oh the gull of this toad- he regrets the BBC interview but not his "friendship" with Epstein because it gave him "great contacts" and much more," Roberts wrote.

"Look into the house he sold to a wealthy arms dealer, not at the asking price but added on a few extra 100's of 1000's. Seems his fat."

Prince Andrew's Regrets

Seven months after the BBC interview, the father-of-two is said to regret the fallout of the disaster interview, which he previously described as a "success."

Speaking to the Sunday Times, a royal insider said that the Prince almost wished that the interview did not happen and regrets not apologizing to Epstein's victims.

The source said that while Prince Andrew did bot regret the intention behind the interview, he condemned the fact that he was not able to apologize to Epstein's victims.

"But the fact he was unable to appropriately or sufficiently convey his sympathy for the victims of Epstein, is, of course, a source of regret," the source added.

