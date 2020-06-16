Meghan Markle Too Ambitious, Slammed For Being A 'Fame Addict'

Even before marrying into the royal family, Meghan Markle is already on her way to fame as a cast of the hit legal drama "Suits." But after announcing her engagement to the sixth heir to the throne Prince Harry, Meghan's popularity went up like fire.

Two years after being a part of the royal family, Meghan Markle's Google search reached 165 million, and she has been famous all over the world. But after officially stepping down as a senior royal earlier this year, one can assume that the Duchess of Sussex has grown tired of her life in the limelight and just wants to live a private and independent life.

Nonetheless, a royal expert thinks otherwise. In her recent royal-based book, British writer Lady Colin Campbell described the 38-year-old Duchess as a "fame addict" who wants to be on top of her game all the time.

Meghan Markle's Ambition, Revealed

In the upcoming book entitled "Meghan and Harry: The Real Story," Lady Campbell claimed that Meghan wanted to secure a bigger position than just a Duchess and a wife of a British Prince.

The 70-year-old Jamaican-born writer said that Meghan desired to run as president of the United States someday, but the United Kingdom could not give it to her, leading to the couple's fallout with the royal family.

Lady Campbell also described Meghan as "an operator" and "a fame addict" who had entertained a "series of men" in her life.

"Meghan's whole life is an act," Lady Campbell wrote in her 261-page book.

"This person is no more suited to royal life than Angelina Jolie would be to competitive boxing. She has inflated herself beyond natural entitlement. Since she always wanted to be a star, she has this propensity for exaggeration."

She also claimed that Meghan's initial plan was to bank on financial deals through her association with the royal family.

"She went into the marriage intending to embark on commercial enterprises. That's something forbidden to the royals," Lady C wrote.

As for Harry, she said that the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex is not the swiftest type of dude. He was desperate to meet someone so he married Megahn, but he ended up being just a prop that looks pathetic in the background.

A Page Six report suggested that the London Times and New York Times best-selling author is well aware of the scandals within the royal family, as she has survived some of herself.

"I know the lot. The royals. The courtiers. They're friends. I've attended their parties. Been to their homes. And I've taken care to be positive and even-handed, although Meghan's thrown the whole British family under the bus," Lady Campbell added.

Meghan Dominating "Weak" Harry

Last month, Lady Campbell teased about her upcoming book and claimed that it will "shine a light in the dark" of the ex-royal couple's relationship.

The royal biographer told the Daily Star that the "weaker" Prince Harry would never have the guts to leave his wife because it is impossible for him to get out of Meghan's control.

She also believes that the Duchess is the one "wearing the trouser" on their marriage as Meghan has a strong, dominant, alpha male personality.

