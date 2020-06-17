Forced to Spend Summer Indoors? 5 Things You Should Have!

With the ongoing health crisis, it is difficult to imagine a picture-perfect summer at home.

People usually spend summer at the beach or outdoors, taking the opportunity to unwind from their daily routine.

Unfortunately, due to the global pandemic, most of us are forced to do everything in the four corners of our home. With that said, this could be the best time to learn some new skills or finish that passion project of yours.

Now, spending summertime indoors doesn't have to be as dull as most would think. In fact, here are ways to make the most out of summer break during the quarantine.

Movie Nights

Spending your staycation with good movies and a comfy bed is absolutely delightful!

Step up your A-game and set-up a makeshift movie theater in your room. With just a simple laptop and projector, you can now watch and enjoy long series like "Harry Potter," "Star Wars," or even re-watch "FRIENDS" through Netflix.

Don't have a projector? Fret no more! You can purchase a mini projector right at your fingertips.

With this upgraded mini projector, you'll feel like you're inside a movie house since it's supported with 1080p resolution which brings you 35% brighter image, as well as premium home cinema experience with the bigger and clearer screen.

Mini Projector 2020 Upgraded Portable Video-Projector

Summer Pool Party

Summertime will not be complete without a beach getaway, and now is the time to have an epic party right in your backyard.

Keep kids and adults occupied all summer long with these inflatable lounge floaters. Have a sip of your favorite cocktail while you beat the summer heat in this classic pool lounger with comfy back, armrest and drink holder.

Intex King Kool Inflatable Lounge

At Home Exercise

One of the most effective ways to kill boredom and be productive at the same time during quarantine is to do exercise.

At-home workouts don't need to be intense and it can be anything you want to be, may it be cardio, yoga or strength training.

Another important thing to do while exercising is staying hydrated. It is advisable to drink seven to 10 ounces of water every 10 to 20 minutes during exercise and at least eight ounces of water 20 to 30 minutes before you start working out.

With that, having this BuildLife 1-gallon water bottle might inspire you to stay hydrated as you do your daily exercise.

It comes in different colors and is BPA free.

BuildLife 1 Gallon Water Bottle

Get Crafty!

As mentioned earlier, the coronavirus crisis has taught people to think of ways to entertain themselves.

One of the best ways to pass time while on quarantine is by doing art stuff, like painting.

You don't need to be an artist to be able to pull off a decent looking masterpiece. Learn to make your first abstract painting with this paint set supplies.

This includes one wood easel, six acrylic paints, two small canvases, three paintbrushes, and one color mixing palette.

Art Canvas Paint Set Supplies

Plant an indoor garden

Last on the list is turning yourself into a plant momma.

Having an indoor garden can be beneficial for your health and can be aesthetically pleasing in your room.

Before looking into those low-maintenance plants, make sure to have basic tools for indoor gardening.

ZUZUAN Garden Tool Set

