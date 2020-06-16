Jessica Alba’s Beauty Secret -- REVEALED!

Aside from being a notable actress, Jessica Alba has managed to build a million-dollar empire called The Honest Company.

Founded in 2012 with only 17 products available, Alba's consumer product venture grew from being a start-up to a business with an estimated value of $1.7 million and over 100 products and 400 employees.

Having a focus on beauty and baby products, the company emphasizes to supply household products with ethical consumerism.

In her previous interview, Alba shared how her struggles in the entertainment industry have helped her build her passion project.

"The constant rejection in acting prepares you for just about anything, but certainly for business," Jessica told Good Housekeeping. "When people tell me something can't be done, I see a challenge. Just because it hasn't been done doesn't mean it can't be. I just have to figure it out."

Over the years in the market, the eco-friendly company has expanded not only to beauty and baby products but also to safe personal care, health and wellness, and cleaning products.

The Honest Company has gained the trust of the consumers with the all-natural, chemical-free products as their unique selling point.

With that said, here are the top three highly recommended body care products from The Honest Company.

The Honest Company Organic Body Oil

Unlike other body moisturizers, this body oil uses organic components which is advisable for all skin types -- even to those who have sensitive skin. With its gentle formula, the organic body oil can even be used for infants' delicate skin.

Made with over 95 percent of certified organic oils, the product features natural ingredients from organic olive oil, organic jojoba oil, organic tamanu oil, organic sunflower oil, organic coconut oil, and organic avocado oil to help nourish and support the skin's natural moisture balance.

After taking a bath, it is best to put on moisturizer such as body oils while your skin is still damp. This locks in moisture and deeply hydrates your skin.

The Honest Company Truly Calming Lavender Shampoo + Body Wash Tear Free Baby Shampoo + Body Wash

The next best-selling product from The Honest Company is their two-in-one shampoo and body wash product.

With its mild, gentle, and tear-free formula, we're pretty sure that this will solve every parent's bath time problem for their little ones, as it gently cleans, soothes, and nourishes a baby's' skin and hair without over-drying it.

Moreover, this product is also dermatologically tested and does not contain harsh chemicals such as phthalates, parabens, dyes, synthetic fragrances, formaldehyde donors or sles.

As a bonus, lavender's healing powers include calming and relaxing benefits which can help treat anxiety and promote wellness.

Honest Beauty Gentle Gel Cleanser with Chamomile & Calendula Extracts

Last from our list is the chamomile and calendula gel cleanser.

Beauty experts recommend washing your face morning and, most especially, at night to remove nasty dirt and prevent pimples.

It is also advisable to use mild products to avoid over-drying your skin.

This gel cleanser is hypoallergenic and does not contain chemicals such as Parabens, Phthalates, SLS, Dyes, SLES, PEGs, Synthetic fragrances

