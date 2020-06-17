'Too Hot to Handle' Breakup: THIS Made Francesca Farago, Harry Jowsey Split Up

It's a sad day for Netflix's "Too Hot to Handle" fans, as recently, one of the show's power couple, Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey have reportedly split.

The two met on the Netflix dating show and have stayed together a year even after its production.

But on Tuesday, it's over, as confirmed by Francesca's emotional 5-minute YouTube video titled, "Our Breakup."

According to the brunette beauty, the reason for their breakup was the long distance.

Francesca lives in Vancouver, Canada, while Harry lives in Los Angeles. Though she visits him often, the distance between them didn't work.

"Harry and I are not together anymore. I obviously was heartbroken."

Francesca also revealed that it was Harry who broke up with her because "he couldn't do long-distance anymore."

The Instagram model, who also had plans to move to Los Angeles from Vancouver to be with her beau, said that she initially wasn't convinced that their relationship was really over this time.

"I didn't even want to tell my friends because I genuinely thought that we were going through a rocky period, and we were going to figure it out."

However, she did try to make it work by visiting Harry in Los Angeles during a business trip, but it didn't happen.

It was just too much for the 22-year-old Australian.

"We would argue ever now and then, but it was never for me relationship ending. And I think for him, small, little things ended up turning into relationship-ending arguments."

Francesca touched on several rumors that surfaced.

"There were a lot of rumors that came up that turned out to be true. I was getting sent a lot of screenshots and messages. I didn't want to believe it because how could you have a wedding ring folder with someone, and how could you propose to someone, but you're also saying I can't be with you because of the distance."

"It makes me feel like I was being played."

Francesca also mentioned how she has never given up despite it being difficult, but she felt she was the only one fighting for their relationship.

Without precisely detailing it, the social media influencer said that Harry was moving on, and he is on moving, which could mean that the hunk may have already found somebody else.

But just a few days ago, Harry admitted to WHO Magazine that living apart from Francesca is "difficult."

Because of the coronavirus lockdown restriction, he and Francesca are back to square one and living apart again.

Harry admitted that they spent a bit of time in Los Angeles when she came to work on her bikini brand.

"Apart from that, we haven't really been able to see each other at all. It's been difficult."

The Aussie native proposed to Francesca during "Too Hot to Handle's" reunion special with a lollipop ring via Zoom. It was released on Netflix last month.

The fashion designer said she expects a proper ring in the coming months.

The two have been on-again, off-again after the filming of the show, but this time, Francesca Farago thinks it's really the end for them.

