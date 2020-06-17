This Nail Renewal Treatment Can Keep Your Nails Healthy While Salons Are Closed

Brittle nails affected by fungus and molds affect a lot of people worldwide. Many develop a fungal nail infection at some point in their lives.

Though it's doesn't usually get really bad, it can be hard and unpleasant to treat.

Toenail fungus is the most difficult to cure.

But what is toenail fungus?

Fungal toenail infections, also known as onychomycosis, it is the fungal infection of the nail plate or the nail bed which will appear a discoloration in the nail.

It can look yellowish, green, white, or black.

Fungal nail infection is caused by different types of fungi, yeasts, and molds.

The infected nail may also look like it has gotten thicker or, for some, have become brittle.

In most severe toenail fungus infections, long-term cases where the tissues of the nail have been infected will soon break and fall off.

As mentioned above, it can be hard to cure, and typically, the fungus doesn't go away without an antifungal regiment.

Not only will it infect your toes, but the fungus can also spread to other areas such as the hands or the feed.

Will there be fingernail fungal infections too?

It has been said that toenails are more often affected than fingernails.

That's because they're larger and slow to grow. Toenails also suffer from the pressure of our shoes.

And because it's down there, many people tend to forget about cleaning it regularly.

People who often have poor hygiene and with feet always in a closed environment is a breathing ground for the fungi to grow.

Is it a life-threatening disease?

Though it is not considered a life-threatening disease, having clean feet and toes is essential for healthy nails.

How do I prevent toenail fungus infection?

Wash and Dry

Always wash your feet. Afterward, it would help if you dried them thoroughly before putting on your socks and shoes.

Clip Your Nails

The toenail mustn't extend past the tip of the toe, so once you see that it's almost past there, you need to immediately clip your toenail. It will also protect the delicate tissue under the nail.

Fit Shoes

It's essential to wear shoes that you properly so your feet could breathe. Once your feet get sweaty, it's vital to change your socks to a dry pair as soon as possible.

Antifungal Product

You may also spray your shoes with OTC antifungal products.

Natural Products

You may also try home remedies that can help with your nail fungus.

Treating Toenail Fungus Medically

With the nail salons and beauty parlors still closed, you might be wondering what's the best solution to renew your brittle and infected nail.

The Kerasal Fungal Nail Renewal Treatment can restore the healthy appearance of the nails which have become damaged or discolored due to several infections, such as toenail fungus or psoriasis.

Its ingredients contain a blend of lactic acid, propylene glycol, urea, and water. They have keratolytic and hydrating properties, which can help hydrate the nail bed and restore the healthy appearance of the infected nails.

Though this is helpful for people with toenail fungus infections, it can also be used in fingernails.

Kerasal Fungal Nail Treatment's solution is approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association and has been clinically proven to give positive results.

According to them, 90% of their cases have successfully improved nail appearance.

Though this will not restore your nail, it will improve how your nails look that has been infected by fungus.

It cannot heal or prevent a fungal infection because a prescription antifungal medication is required in severe situations.

You may, however, combine medicated antifungal treatments and Kerasal to escape any type of fungal infection.

