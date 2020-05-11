5 Air Freshener To Have To Clean Away Odors and Polllutants

Being in your home because of the lockdown can contribute to a lot of some disgusting feeling - enter the air freshener.

Every house has a unique scent, but don't let it be the sweat and the smell of buffalo wings.

But it's relatively easy to make your house smell good by spritzing or stashing some of these air fresheners around your house, guaranteed to minimize musty smells and make your home feel so much more inviting.

Before using the air freshener, here are some of the things you need to do to ensure that no yucky smell will go away.

Clean your garbage disposal.

If you notice that there has been a stench in the kitchen, then there must be something stuck down your garbage disposal.

Get rid of the smell by spritzing two to three tablespoons of table-scented dish soap down the disposal, then run the water on.

You can even run lemon or lime rinds into the disposal, followed by lots of water, and half a cup of baking soda while running warm water.

Clean the carpets and rugs.

If you bought a hundred-dollar plush carpet, you need to also take care of it. Unlike tile and hardwood floors, carpets and rugs tend to absorb any type of yucky odor, aside from food spills and messes.

What you can do is sprinkle the carpet or rug with baking soda and then just let it sit for a few hours. You can then wash it off or let it stay under the sun then rinse it off.

Clean the trash can.

The combination of smell from leftover food on the trash creates a disgusting smell. Sometimes, though, it's not the smell of the garbage that's yucky, but the trash can itself.

Deep clean the trash can by sprinkling its entirety of baking soda or a deodorizing pack, then rinse. Finish it off with a disinfecting spray to kill the bacteria.

Bring plants inside.

Make sure that you're ready to take care of them before getting them inside your house. Indoor plants not only clean the air, but plants like jasmine and eucalyptus also offer pleasant fragrances.

Here are some of our favorite air fresheners.

Febreze AIR Effects Air Freshener Spring and Renewal

Sensitive to smell? This specific air freshener has a refreshing aroma that is not overpowering. It quickly takes away any unwanted smell and would stick around for quite a while.

Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray, Lavender Vanilla Scent

It transforms any one of the most stinking places in your house into the most pleasantly smelling ones.

This is also chemical-free and made with all-natural ingredients.

Bath & Body Works Fresh Balsam Concentrated Room Spray

There's nothing wrong with making your home smell like the holidays all your around.

If you like the smell of holiday, this specific air freshener is frosty, fresh and piney that would make you think you're in deep woods.

Mrs. Meyer's Lemon Verbena Clean Day Room Freshener

It's a budget-friendly approach to no-fire home fragrance. If you enjoy citrus smells, this one can keep your home smell freshly cleaned every after spritzing.

Glade Automatic Spray Refill

A pleasant smell that is not overwhelmingly strong. This mellows out to be unrecognizable but is somehow the same scent power each time that it sprays.

What's cool is that it automatically does the job, you don't even have to keep spraying.

READ MORE: How To Be the Ultimate 'Soft Girl': 5 Products from Amazon You Should Have!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles