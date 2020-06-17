Sussex Nightmare: Baby Archie Could Be ‘TRAPPED’ In The US!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found their "independence" in the U.S. after they have decided to resign as senior members of the royal family and live outside Britain.

Months after they have officially stepped down from their positions in the monarchy, it has been reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, together with their one-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, are now living in an $18 million hilltop mansion in Beverly Hills.

The three have celebrated a few of their milestones in the U.S., including the royal couple's second wedding anniversary and baby Archie's first birthday last May 6.

Archie Could Be Trapped!

However, in the latest royal family news, one royal expert has claimed that the young Sussex being in L.A. and taking his residence in the U.S. might cause issues to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex if they decide to go their separate ways in the future.

Royal expert Lady Colin Campbell mentioned in her webcast "Chatting with Lady" that because of the Hague Convention, if things did not work between Prince Harry and Meghan in the future, baby Archie must remain in England until he is 18.

"If anybody's marital home is in England and they get divorced or separated, the child is required to remain in England until it is 18 save by the consent of the parties concerned.

Campbell added that like the U.K., the U.S. is part of the multilateral treaty. With that said, since the former royals are currently residing in North America, there is a possibility that their 1-year-old son might be "trapped" in the U.S. if the couple disagrees on where their son should be brought up.

"That means that once Meghan moved Harry and the baby to America if they set up operations in America, and there is a separation and/or divorce unless Meghan agrees to the baby coming back to live in England, the baby is trapped in America," Campbell explained.

Founded in 1980, the said treaty was created to provide an immediate method to return a child if taken abroad from one parent without the consent of the other parent.

Moreover, it also protects children and their families against the possibility of irregular, illegal, premature, or ill-prepared adoptions abroad.

However, despite speculations regarding the Sussexes' future, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's relationship is "stronger than ever" after their whirlwind situation with the royal family.

An insider told E! News that following their bittersweet move to the U.S., the 38-year-old former "Suits" star is glad to be back in America again.

In more on Meghan Markle news, it was recently reported that the her mother, Doria Ragland, joined the trio and has moved into their multi-million mansion.

The 63-year-old Ragland was said to be the unofficial nanny to his grandson to help out the couple settle in Los Angeles.

