Royal Rift: Prince Harry's Feud With Prince William, Queen Elizabeth II Is Over

A few months after dropping their bombshell decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sought independence in the U.S. Apparently, they secretly flew from Canada to Los Angeles just before the borders closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Multiple reports mentioned that the couple is staying in an $18 million hilltop Beverly Hills mansion which is owned by entertainment mogul and Madea creator Tyler Perry.

Keeping Up With The Sussexes

It appears that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, alongside their 1-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, have adapted to the L.A. lifestyle after they were spotted doing voluntary works for non-profit organization Project Angel Food.

Moreover, it was recently reported that Princes Harry and Prince William are now back in "speaking terms" following Prince Charles' coronavirus scare.

An unnamed friend said the brothers started talking more after their father Prince Charles was diagnosed with coronavirus, from which he has since recovered.

"I don't think it's returned to everything being rosy, but it is better," an anonymous friend told royal correspondent Katie Nicholl of the Sunday Times. "Hearing their father wasn't well helped bring them back together and there is now more regular communication."

Prince William "Keeping Tabs" On Prince Harry Via Zoom

Furthermore, in the latest royal family news, Fabulous Digital cited that the Duke of Cambridge has been "keeping tabs" on his brother through regular chats on Zoom.

A royal source revealed that during the quarantine, the father-of-three has been secretly calling his brother from the private sitting room at their Anmer Hall residence -- as soon as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have gone to bed.

"After the children have gone to bed and supper with Kate. It has been only William and Harry. It is around lunchtime in LA. These calls are made from Anmer's private sitting room. It's not the room that Kate and William use for their public zoom sessions," the source mentioned.

The source also pointed out that the two chose the communication app because it was easy to set up and "involves no awkward scheduling."

"William finds Zoom a good, informal way of keeping in touch, and some would say 'tabs', on his younger brother," the source furthered.

Prince Harry On Speaking Terms With The Queen

In addition, the calls are said to remain private between the two princes as they wanted to keep the calls "lowkey and casual" as possible.

The insider also revealed that Prince Harry has already spoken to Queen Elizabeth II while quarantining in L.A.

"There is nothing formal about these zoom sessions. It's about keeping in touch that's important. Harry has spoken on Zoom to the Queen as well," the source shared.

Prince Williams and wife Kate Middleton have been remotely carrying out official duties, reaching out to health workers and other frontliners since the beginning of the health crisis.

Prince William and Duchess Kate have been praised by Her Majesty for stepping up and being at the forefront of the royal family's response to the pandemic.

