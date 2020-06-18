Royal Fury: Prince Andrew To FIGHT USA After Massive Embarrassment

Prince Andrew hits back at U.S. authorities with his evidence to prove that he is cooperating with the ongoing investigation of the deceased American financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The 60-year-old royal's legal representative reportedly has several email exchanges between the Southern District that proves the Duke of York's claim on his willingness to help the probe.

"The Duke's legal team has dozens of email exchanges with the Southern District, proving that there has been full cooperation," an anonymous source revealed to Spectator.

Prince Andrew Accused U.S. Of Misleading Global Media Aand Audience

Furthermore, the source also claimed that United States Attorney for New York's Southern District Geoffrey Berman "has actively misled the global media and the global audience."

To recall, Berman -- who is currently leading the Epstein investigation -- accused the Queen's second son of completely "shutting the door on voluntary cooperation," in contrast to his statement that he is willing to comply with the inquiry.

Duke Of York Offered To Help U.S. Prosecutors

Earlier this June, Prince Andrew's legal team Blackfords LLP revealed that the royal has offered to help U.S prosecutors in at least three occassions.

"The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DOJ. Unfortunately, the DOJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the Duke has offered zero cooperation," Prince Andrew's representative said in a statement.

His camp also claimed that the United States is merely seeking "publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered."

Not A Target Of DOJ Probe

Moreover, Blackfords debunked the accusation that prince is a target of the DOJ investigation, as they showed his "willingness to provide a witness statement."

Meanwhile, a source told The Sun that the U.S. Department of Justice has been in touch with Prince Andrew's legal team for several months, but it "grew tired" as the communication was going nowhere.

All this controversy is because of his friendship with the convicted billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead after he hanged himself in his New York prison cell while awaiting his trial on sex charges. The Duke of York opened up about his relationship with Epstein in a disastrous BBC interview last year.

In November 2019, in the aftermath of his interview that saw him receive massive backlash, Prince Andrew announced his decision to step "back from public duties for the foreseeable future."

"It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein have become a major disruption," Prince Andrew mentioned in a public statement, adding: "I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein."

In previous royal family news, Prince Andrew was also pinpointed by alleged victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre that she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with the disgraced royal.

