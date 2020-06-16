Tupac Alive? Fake Death Theories Sparked Anew Amid Rapper's Birthday!

Tupac Shakur is considered one of the most devastating losses of the hip-hop community after his tragic death in 1996. Tupac was only 25 years old when he was shot four times in a drive-by shooting incident outside Club 662 in Las Vegas.

Six days after the shootout, the rapper died.

The rap star would have turned 49 on June 16, 2020. And while his music and legacy are very much alive, speculations that Tupac is alive and that he just faked his own death once again arise as fans remembered him on his birthday.

Fake Death Theories

The conspiracy theories that the "Changes" hitmaker faked his death started when his bodyguard claimed that he helped Tupac fake his death before smuggling him to Cuba.

Earlier this year, private investigator Jimmy Poole dedicated his time to look into proof that Tupac is indeed alive and well. According to Poole, he has been investigating Tupac's death for years and claims that the rapper is alive and now living in Belize.

In a YouTube video, Poole shared that an informant saw the rapper who is now in his 40s. He shared a photo from a fan claiming that he is with Tupac in a restaurant.

In the short clip, Poole also revealed an audio clip claiming to be Tupac speaking about how great his life has been.

On the sound bite, a man who sounded like Tupac could be heard saying: "God's great and let me come back in his 40's or whatever. Dam man... I'm fine; I ain't got no problems with anybody, I wish peace and happiness, there was nowhere else to go, nobody else wanted to take me."

"But all I kept in my mind is one day I'll be back!" the man added.

Tupac In Cuba

Another conspiracy theorist is convinced that Tupac is living and hiding in a small town in Cuba. Several locals in Old Havana have claimed that they have seen the rap star wandering the town on some occasions.

Michael Nice alleged that he helped the "California Love" rapper to go to Cuba through the help of former President Fidel Castro.

In the past few years, several photos of Tupac also emerged, citing that he is indeed alive. Some of these include pictures with his fellow artists like Beyonce and 50 Cent.

Tupac's Hint Song

Meanwhile, some fans are convinced that Tupac dropped a hint on his 2002 album called "Better Dayz." It was the rapper's eighth and final album, which was released six years after his death.

In the song called "Outro," the rap star is said to have referenced coming back from the dead.

"Expect me like you expect Jesus to come back," the lyrics read.

Even before his death in September 1996, Tupac has been calling himself Makaveli. It was a reference to the Italian philosopher named Niccolò Machiavelli, who believes that you can deceive your enemies by making everyone believe that you already died.

Fans are convinced that Tupac's alias Makaveli was an anagram that means "Mak Alive."

