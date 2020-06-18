Raven Symone Married Girlfriend Miranda Maday During COVID-19 Pandemic: Details!

Raven-Symone of "Not So Raven" tied the knot with her girlfriend GF Miranda Maday. No pandemic can stop them expressing their lifelong commitment. The wedding was small but beautiful.

The actress announced it herself on Instagram, showing a picture of the big day. It was apparent on her status how happy she is. The "Cheetah Girls" actress wrote that she got married to a woman who "understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home."

Before fully announcing it though, fans were given a hint that something big was up when Raven posted a photo of jus her hand.

The actress was holding a cocktail at a backyard party. The caption at the time, already said it all. She said something happened that week that has transformed her life for the better. No occasion can do that unless a wedding (or a baptismal, lol).

Miranda on her part, was equally joyous with what just happened. Her Instagram story became full of photos of that fated day. It was apparent how sweet their relationship was, and how happy they were to finally settle down with each other. One photo had her and Raven posed in an event hall. Their outfits were cute to the tee, and perfect for their personalities.

Miranda donned a cute white jumpsuit that she accessorized with the perfect wedding day item - a short veil.

On the other hand, Raven chose to wear a black sweater with a white collar, black pants as well as black Chelsea boots. She had her hair in rainbow braids down to her waist.

Of course, what completed their outfits were their wide smiles that day.

One photo showed Raven kissing Miranda on her head, which was quite sweet. To top off all these photos was the boomerang of them kissing after they officially tied their union. "8PM ~ my wife for life."

Naturally, as the wedding took place in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to be small. Necessary precautions were also taken to keep themselves and the small number of guests that they had. All were wearing face masks and practicing some form of distancing.

Aunt Maureen on "Raven's Home" Debbie Allen was in attendance. Whoopi Goldberg, Raven's co-star in "The View" was not on the event, but wrote a heartwarming message to her.

"Our friend Raven-Symoné just got married. It's kind of wonderful," Whoopi Goldberg said. "So, congratulations to you, Raven!"

Many more others followed suit, including Raven's "Cheetah Girls" co-star, Adrienne Bailon Houghton.

Raven-Symone was a popular teen star during the 2000s, given her "Not So Raven" show, which aired almost around the same time as "Lizzie McGuire" and other popular kids and teens' shows that time. In 2014, it became apparent that she was gay, but she told Oprah that she does not like labels.

This interview was quite controversial because she flat out said she is not gay nor African American. Of course, it meant that she just do not like the labels and the stereotypes that go along with it.

In 2016, she attributed her being a child actress to being the reason why she could not come out sooner and in 2019, shared that she's finally happy with having the "gay" label.

"While it was a selfish thing for me to keep my secret to myself for as long as I did, I am very happy that I'm out, if only to help someone else feel comfortable," Raven-Symoné tells Variety for its "Power of Pride" issue. "It is about that one person who you'll never see or meet who watches the show and feels that confidence to just say, 'Hey, guess what? I'm gay. And if you can't accept me, it's okay, because I see Raven pushing through.' That feels good. It's a hard journey, though. It's difficult."

