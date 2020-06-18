John F. Kennedy's Last-Surviving Sister Dead At 92 [REPORT]

Jean Kennedy Smith, the last surviving sibling of former United States President John F. Kennedy, died at the age of 92.

Her daughter, Kym Smith, confirmed the sad news and said that her mother passed away on Wednesday in her New York apartment.

In an interview with CNN, Kym said that her mother lives a vibrant life up until her last breath.

"It is the end of an era. She lived a great life," Kym said.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts on February 20, 1928, Jean Kennedy Smith was the youngest daughter of Rose and Joseph Kennedy. She shared eight siblings, namely Senators Robert F. Kennedy and Edward M. Kennedy, Eunice Shriver, Patricia Kennedy Lawford, and the late U.S. President JFK.

For decades, the Kennedy family had been a major influence in American society and politics.

Jean was the first Kennedy woman of her generation to embark on a serious political role. In 1990, she became a U.S. ambassador to Ireland. She played a major role in ending decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland, which she is most proud of, according to her daughter.

"She did an amazing job on the peace process. She worked tirelessly," Kym Smith noted.

Jean Kennedy Smith's Career

According to the Kennedy presidential library, Jean was first exposed to national politics when she helped the Presidential campaign of her brother, then-Massachusetts Senator John F. Kennedy, in 1960.

When her brother secured the presidency, Jean would often accompany him on official visits. One particular event was JFK's June 1963 visit to the home of their ancestors in Ireland five months before his assassination in Dallas.

In 1974, Jean established a non-profit organization called "Very Special Arts," which was affiliated with the Kennedy Center that provides art education opportunities for persons with disabilities.

Even beyond her retiring age, JFK's sister worked tirelessly and was also appointed as U.S. Ambassador to Ireland at the age of 65. She served as Ambassador from 1993 to 1998.

Jean mostly dedicated her life doing philanthropy works and charity functions. In 2011, she received a Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama for her role with "Very Special Arts."

Family Life

Jean was always seen as the devoted and quiet sister who stayed away from the spotlight while still supporting her politically-inclined family.

In her 2016 memoir "The Nine of Us," Jean described her childhood as something "unexceptional."

"It is hard for me to fully comprehend that I was growing up with brothers who eventually occupy the highest offices of our nation, including president of the United States," Jean said in the book.

"At the time, they were simply my playmates. They were the source of my amusement and the objects of my admiration."

In 1956, Jean married the Kennedy family's financial adviser and future White House chief of staff, Stephen E. Smith, at the age of 28. The couple shared four children, namely,Stephen Jr., William, Amanda and Kym.

