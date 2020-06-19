Goodbye, Queen! Meghan Markle's Possible Reason For Leaving Royal Family -- REVEALED!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to be financially independent from the royal family, which is why they chose to leave the monarchy and settled in the U.S.

Their desire to be independent without the help of the family became clear to the royal watchers since Megxit. However, English actor Laurence Fox unrolled a different reason why the Duchess of Sussex personally wanted to cut ties with the monarchy.

As cited by metro.co.uk, Fox penned an article for The Spectator wherein he revealed that Meghan's departure was because she was denied the limelight and attention from the public and royal family that she was craving for,

"Having spent years around actors, a fairly common trait is an enormous ego and the desire to be the centre of attention," Fox explained. "I include myself very firmly in this bracket."

He then stated that his point of view on the duchess was held "by a significant proportion of the population."

This revelation came after Fox ignited major controversy during the Question Time earlier this year, during which he claimed that being called a "man privileged white" was really racist. He also denied that Meghan was ever a target of abuse and racism.

At that time, University lecturer Rachel Boyle said that the problem with Prince Harry and Meghan's set-up was that the Duchess agreed to be his wife. But she got shattered by the press ever since she established ties with the royal family.

Boyle went on to say that Meghan is a black woman and a victim of racism, to which Fox did not agree with and defended that what the duchess experienced was not racism since Europe "is the most tolerant and lovely country."

"It's so easy to throw the card of racism at everybody, and it's really starting to get boring now," the "White Lines" star said.

Is Meghan Really A Victim Or Not?

Throughout her short-lived royal life in the U.K., Meghan Markle had been a target of unfair criticisms by the British tabloids, and royal experts had a theory why.

In the article titled "Meghan Markle's exile stands as permanent rebuke to the royal family" by Irish Times columnist Anne Harris, she firmly emphasized how the "epic stupidity" of the monarchy caused them to lose a "smart, bi-racial woman who has always owned her blackness."

"Her words offer a means through the guilt: the imperative that racism be confronted. Everywhere. At all times. In all ages," Harris wrote, referring to what Meghan said in her speech about George Floyd's death.

The Duchess of Sussex herself is a victim of racism and sexism. Unfortunately for her, the abuse worsened after becoming the first mixed-race British royal member following her marriage with Prince Harry in 2018.

Meghan also once talked about her struggles in an ITV documentary of their tour to South Africa.

"I have said for a long time to H-that's what I call him-It's not enough to just survive something, right? That's not the point of life. You've got to thrive, you've got to feel happy. I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip. I really tried," Markle tearfully said that time.

