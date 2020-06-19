Royal Shock: Kate Middleton DECLARED She'd Be The Future Queen With THIS!

When Prince William confirmed that she was dating his college sweetheart Kate Middleton, people were quick to assume that wedding bells would instantly ring for the love birds.

Royal fans got interested with Kate as she is not just marrying into the royal family, but she will also be the future Queen as she was dating the second heir to the British throne.

But instead of giving in to the public and media pressure to seal the deal, Prince William and Kate took their time to get to know each other, enjoyed their time as a couple, and waited years before finally taking their relationship to the next level.

The media followed Will and Kate's love story and even documented a series of split-ups before ending up where they are right now.

In November 2010, during their holiday in Africa and after seven years together, Prince William finally got down on one knee and asked Kate to marry him. He did it with the presence of his late-mom Princess Diana in mind as he proposed to Kate using Diana's former engagement ring.

The engagement news blew up like wildfire because aside from another extravagant royal wedding, the engagement means that the Buckingham Palace have found their future queen.

However, royal experts said that the engagement is not the only event that made the now 38-year-old Duchess secure the queenship.

How Did Kate Middleton Own The Future Queen Role?

Even before the Duke of Cambridge popped the question, royal experts can point one event that made everybody realize that Kate Middleton is "the one." It was when the Prince's then-girlfriend made a surprise appearance at a significant event in his life.

Speaking to the documentary "William & Kate: Too Good To Be True," journalist Rebecca English said that it was a chilly day back in December 2006 when the royal correspondents realized that Kate would soon become the future queen of England.

English said that it was after the Duchess and her family surprised William during his RAF graduation at Sandhurst.

"We hadn't expected Kate and her family to turn up, and myself and a number of photographers and journalists were all standing on a press stand together," English recalled.

"Suddenly out of the corner of her eye, we saw Kate and her mother and father being ushered down to the front of the seating."

The royal expert said that at that moment, she turned into her fellow correspondent and declared, "It's a done deal. This woman is going to be our future Queen."

Royal expert Victoria Arbiter echoed English's statement and revealed that after that surprise appearance, rumors about engagement started to make some noise.

"There was intense pressure on William and Kate, and short of printing the tea towels, everyone had these two walkings down the aisle imminently," Arbiter added.

Going Public

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their relationship public after their university graduation.

Little did they know that the graduation day would be their last moment in a protective bubble of their relationship.

