Nick Cannon Makes Loving Confession About Ex-Wife Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon opens up about his relationship with music icon and ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Interestingly, the 39-year-old comedian has a lot of good things to say about his time with the pop diva despite their relationship ending in divorce.

In April 2008, Cannon and the music superstar tied the knot in a secret Bahamian ceremony after a few weeks of dating.

In his recent interview with Variety, Cannon shared that despite him being focused on building his own career, he was okay with Carey dominating the spotlight.

"I always used to say it worked so well because it was a healthy balance," Nick explained. "I had no problem falling back. It was never a competition with me. It was like, 'I'll turn mine off so she can turn hers on.' I was comfortable in myself and who I was."

Nick Cannon Describes Mariah Carey As The "Most Talented Woman On The Planet"

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" actor pointed out that their relationship worked out because he was very supportive of the Grammy award winner and did not let his "ego" affect their marriage.

"My ego outside the house was grand but in the house it was healthy. I was there to be in support of whatever she wanted to do," Cannon furthered. "I mean, it's Mariah Carey. How am I supposed to be? She's one of the most talented women to ever [sic] this planet. I can't hold a candle to that woman."

Unfortunately, after six years of marriage, the two have decided to call it quits in 2014 and officially divorced in 2016.

Successful Co-Parents For Twins Moroccan And Monroe

Although things did not end well between Cannon and Carey, the actor and rapper revealed that he did not have big fights with the pop diva.

He added that despite the "negative energy and all of that stuff," they "had very sensible conversations."

Despite their divorce, both are successfully co-parenting their 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

Nick Cannon Does Not Believe In Marriage

Prior to his Variety interview, Nick Cannon admitted to ET's Lauren Zima his current stance with relationships. He pointed out that he does not believe in the power of marriage since he ended things with his ex-wife.

"I don't believe in marriage anymore," Nick said at the time. "My mindset has changed. I have done that. I don't like doing things that I am not good at."

Although he may not be as successful as his ex-wife, he was able to transform himself from a struggling actor hustling rides from his home in San Diego to Los Angeles for open mic nights to hosting Fox's top-rated singing competition "The Masked Singer," together with Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, former Pussycat Dolls Nicole Scherzinger and record producer/singer Robin Thicke.

