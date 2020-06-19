Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Prince Harry Truly Chose 'Demanding' Meghan Markle Over Monarch

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry News: 'What Meghan wants, Meghan gets."

This is what a staff told royal reporter Robert Jobson just before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding.

The insider told him, "There was a very heated exchange that prompted the Queen to speak to Harry. She said, 'Meghan cannot have whatever she wants. She gets what tiara she's given by me.'"

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly warned her grandson over his future wife's attitude leading up to their big day, but he didn't listen.

It doesn't matter if she was not listening to the Queen.

Prince Charles' biographer Tom Bower explained, "It was rude to the Queen. What is spiteful is, she married into the royal family not that long ago, and she bailed out. She wants to bail out on her terms."

However, another royal author also explained that Prince Harry is so hooked on Meghan Markle and has always been desperate for their marriage to work.

Lady Colin Campbell spoke to the Daily Star about her new book, "Harry and Meghan: The Real Story."

She detailed, "I think Prince Harry is desperately hooked on Meghan, I think he is desperate for his relationship to work with her."

"He is desperate to do anything to keep her happy, remember, this isn't just my opinion but the opinion of people that know them very well, who are very concerned.

Lady Colin also dropped a bombshell claim, saying, "If Prince Harry had married a 'less demanding' and 'more accommodating' woman, he would still be in the royal family."

If it weren't for the Duchess of Sussex, the Duke would not be on "the path that he is on."

Lady C further claims that the former "Suits" star has influenced her husband, more than he perhaps lets on.

"Nobody I have spoken to believes for a second, that Prince Harry would be on the path that he is on if Meghan was not his wife."

She continued, "He is definitely influenced by her wants and needs."

Lady C has other explosive claims on her book.

Meghan Markle 'Fame Addict'

Lady Colin Campbell claimed that "England doesn't do it" for Meghan Markle, that she would run one day for President of the USA because she is "a fame addict."

One the 261st page of the book, she stated that the Duke of Sussex fell for Meghan because he was "desperate" to meet someone since is not the fastest.

On the 217th page, Lady Colin went on to slam Meghan Markle's husband and further said that the Duchess' whole life "is an act."

"This person is no more suited to royal life than Angelina Jolie would be to competitive boxing," the Jamaican-born author said.

"She has inflated herself beyond natural entitlement. since she always wanted to be a star, she has this propensity for exaggeration."

Speaking of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's dynamic, the royal author said, "As for Harry, he should have been instructive. This nonsense that she didn't at first know as much about him."

"She'd look him up in books, and she pats him like, 'good boy.' She even answers for him."

