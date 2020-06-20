Prince Harry SCARED Of Losing Meghan Markle -- 'He Is 'Desperate!'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have defied the odds in their relationship -- from the intense scrutiny of British media to their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

Following their bombshell news earlier this year, the Sussexes have now found independence in the U.S. They are reportedly living in an $18 million hilltop mansion in Beverly Hills, which is owned by entertainment mogul Tyler Perry.

Unfortunately for the couple, however, the criticisms continue to hound them even though they are far away from British soild. In fact, in the latest royal family news, one royal author claimed that the 35-year-old Prince Harry is "desperately hooked" to Duchess Meghan.

Royal author Lady Colin Campbell revealed to Daily Star Online that Prince Harry is determined to work on their marriage and "would do anything" for her wife.

"I think Prince Harry is desperately hooked on Meghan, I think he is desperate for his relationship to work with her. He is desperate to do anything to keep her happy, remember, this isn't just my opinion but the opinion of people that know them very well, who are very concerned," Lady C shared.

Prince Harry's Wife -- Meghan Markle

In May 2018, the former "Suits" actress married her real-life prince charming at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. It was attended by Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the members of the royal family, as well as other prominent stars like Oprah and the Beckhams.

The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary in a low-key way at their L.A. residence.

However, Campbell pointed out that had Prince Harry married a "less demanding" and "more accommodating" bride, he would not have decided to quit the Firm.

"Had Prince Harry been married to a less demanding and more accommodating, and a more flexible woman, none of this would be happening," the royal author shared.

Campbell furthered that Prince Harry would not end up in a controversial situation without Meghan, stressing that the 38-year-old duchess has influenced her husband.

"Nobody I have spoken to believes for a second, that Prince Harry would be on the path that he is on if Meghan was not his wife. He is definitely influenced by her wants and needs," Lady C added.

Meghan Markle's Escape

In more related royal family news, it was previously reported that the duo discussed their escape from the monarchy --dubbed as "Megxit" -- days before their wedding.

This information reportedly came from the Sussexes' upcoming book titled "Finding Freedom," which is set to be released in August. The said book is said to have been written with Prince Harry and Meghan's knowledge and include the details of their future plans after their resignation from the royal family.

According to The Sun, "Finding Freedom" will cover the "journey" that the couple went through in coming to the conclusion that they did.

"It will make clear that far from it being a snap decision that they took a long time to make it. The seeds of Megxit were sown before they even got married. The truth is that Harry had been deeply unhappy for a long time," an anonymous source told the news outlet.

READ MORE: Kobe Bryant Death: Vanessa Bryant Takes BIG Step To Honor Kobe

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles