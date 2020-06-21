Prince Charles Reportedly Convincing Meghan Markle, Harry To Bring Archie Back To UK

There is no denying that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry broke the hearts many when they first announced their decision to leave the royal life for good in March. Reports have it that senior members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William, were shocked with the Sussex pair's exit.

BBC even reported that the royal family was "hurt" as Meghan and Harry begin another chapter in their married life. Royal correspondent Jonny Dymond shared palace insiders claimed there were "complicated issues" to settle.

Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles reportedly want Archie back in the UK

Now, Woman's Day New Zealand, in its upcoming June 22, 2020 issue, claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are considering a secret trip to the United States to take Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son back to England.

The entertainment news outlet reported that Prince Charles and Camilla have been in talks with the Sussex couple about their proposal amid the surging cases of COVID-19 in the U.S.

"If they don't give in to Prince Charles' request, he and Camilla are thinking they may go as far as personally going to LA to try and convince them to let Archie return to London to be with his family," an unnamed source told Woman's Day.

"It seems rash, but Charles had the virus and feels safe to travel. And nothing is more worth the risk than his own flesh and blood. They don't even want to tell their protection detail what they're up to - this is purely a time for family only," it went on.

The same tipster claimed that Prince Charles and Camilla are worried that Prince Harry and Meghan are not fully protected in their new mansion in Los Angeles, Calif. The Prince of Wales could, reportedly, not stop thinking about Archie and suggested he would feel more reassured if his grandson was in the U.K. with them.

Camilla Parker-Bowles allegedly on board with her husband's secret trip

Palace sources, reportedly, told the magazine that Camilla supports the idea of bringing Archie back to the U.K. amid the global health crisis. The Duchess, as per the report, also believes that only Prince Charles can convince Harry to come home.

"Harry's proved his point, he's somewhat free and living his own life, but Charles can't believe he is being so stubborn as to stay in Hollywood," the informant stated. "Charles feels he has to at least try, or he's failed in his duty as a grandpa, and he'd hate that," the it continued.

Both Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles have yet to comment on these claims. However, with Woman's Day's history of creating and fabricating stories based on the accounts of its unreliable sources, this could be another baseless speculation waiting to be debunked. Hence, avid followers of the royal family should take these rumors lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Prince Charles still suffering from the symptoms of coronavirus

Meanwhile, Daily Express reported that the father of Prince William and Prince Harry has confessed to a health worker that he is still experiencing a loss of sense of taste and smell after he tested positive for the coronavirus early this year.

Producer Lizzie Smith, in an interview with ITV's Royal Rota, per Record News UK, suggested that Prince Charles is still suffering from the effects of the COVID-19. Royal correspondent Chris even stated that former husband of the late Princess Diana, also, has fatigue.

