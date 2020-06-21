Paris Hilton Baby: Star Proves She Would Be A Great Mom!

No, Paris Hilton doesn't have a secret baby nor she is pregnant. However, she is showing how much she loves kids!

In a recent post on Twitter, the businesswoman and socialite shared a video of her spending time with her niece. She captioned the post "In love with my beautiful baby niece Milou" along with a couple of heart and heart-eye emojis, as well as a baby icon.

It certainly looks like that Paris is enjoying taking care of her baby niece, and it won't be surprising if it sparks wedding or baby rumors any time soon.

Hilton is currently in a solid relationship with Carter Reum, whom the hotel heiress has been seeing for the past year. Just like the 39-year-old model and TV personality, Carter is a successful businessman who is known in Hollywood.

Reum, who is also 39 years old, is an author and investor as well. Along with his brother, Carter have invested in major companies such as Lyft, Classpass ad Snapchat.

Since both Paris and Carter are successful in their respective careers, it is not wrong to assume that they could be thinking of tying the knot as well.

For what it's worth, in an interview last year, Hilton opened up about her desire to have kids and be a mother some day. While she acknowledged that she is still busy with her work, she is still thinking about starting a family -- something she believes will give a whole new meaning to her life.

"I'm totally immersed in my work, but I would love that one day," Paris Hilton told Us Weekly exclusively. "I think that having a family and children is another meaning of life. One day I would love that, but with my schedule, I just honestly don't have time for it right now. One day I will, and I'll be the best mom."

It remains to be seen what's next for Paris and her new man Carter, but it is certainly exciting to think of Hilton having her own kids and showing the world how much she loves them.

