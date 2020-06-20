Queen Heartbreak: Queen Elizabeth II Receives Sad News From Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were scheduled to return to the U.K last May for a very special occasion, but it was postponed due to the global pandemic.

Following their decision to step down as senior members of the Firm, Queen Elizabeth II invited Harry, Meghan and their 1-year-old son Archie Harrison to spend the summer with her. According to Sunday Times, the Sussexes accepted to join the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at their Scottish home in the Balmoral Castle.

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, all scheduled activities by the royals were halted.

Queen Elizabeth II Heartbreak

Prince Harry and Meghan, who have been based in Los Angeles since March and rumored to be living in an $18 million Beverly Hills mansion, are most likely to remain in the U.S. for the foreseeable future.

With this, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that the Sussexes' visit to the U.K and holiday plans are still "up in the air."

"This year the holiday plans of most Britons are up in the air. Those of members of the Royal Family are also likely to depend on how successful the campaign against the pandemic is, what the guidelines are and what is considered sensible," the royal expert told Express.co.uk

Fitzgerald also pointed out that the couple is aware they will be heavily scrutinized by the British press once they set their foot on U.K.soil once again.

"They will know how closely scrutinized their holidays will be at a time like this. Harry and Meghan had reportedly accepted an invitation from the Queen to visit Balmoral with their son Archie but this is most unlikely to happen now," Fitzwilliams added.

For what it's worth, Her Majesty The Queen and the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh were deeply upset by the fact that they have seen very little of baby Archie. Previously, after Megixt, a royal source revealed that there is a "huge sadness that the family will not get to see Archie grow up."

Aside from the COVID-19 restrictions on non-essential flights, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's health is also being considered in any activity since they belong in the high risk category of contracting COVID-19.

The royal couple is currently in Windsor Castle surrounded by 22 aides under the "HMS Bubble."

Royal Family Status

In more related royal family news, other members of the firm have slowly returned to physical work and doing public duties

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are the first royals to carry out face-to-face public royal engagement since the start of the lockdown. The couple visited Gloucestershire Royal Hospital to acknowledge the efforts of NHS workers and personally thank them for their dedication and efforts during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton are still doing theiir engagements virtually as they stay home with their three kids.

