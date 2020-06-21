Prince William Heartbreak: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Book Made Him Look Evil

Many people are excited about the revelations in the Duke of Duchess of Sussex's, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, autobiography, "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family."

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have detailed that the book will talk about the driving reason for the couple's exit from the royal family last January.

Though little is known about what's in the book, more and more juicy tidbits come to light each month.

This weekend, it was reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's book would blame the future King, Prince William, for their rift and departure from the UK.

Royal aides are worried that Prince William is painted as the bad guy.

An insider described how the 38-year-old heir could be portrayed as "unsympathetic, unfeeling, and unsupportive" towards his Sussex in-laws when they decided to split from the monarchy.

According to The Sun, royal aides have been discussing among themselves that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's biography will unfairly show only the couple's side of the rift.

"They are worried William especially will be portrayed in a bad light. This sort of family spat shouldn't be out there in public."

The source further claimed that a family issue like this shouldn't have to blow out in public, especially when it's about the future monarchs.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's biography could be the most damaging thing to the royal family, just next to the late Princess Diana's interview with Martin Bashir.

"The concern is it will somehow paint him as unfeeling baddie against kind and philanthropic Harry and Meghan."

Despite not knowing what exactly is written in the book about Megxit or Prince William, royal aides are extremely worried about the Duke of Cambridge.

After all, it was also reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have contributed to the making of this book.

Prince William, Prince Harry Relationship EXPOSED

In another book by Robert Lacey, "Battle of Brothers: William and Harry - the Friendship and the Feuds," will reportedly address the "unique and complex relationship" of the brothers.

Set for an October 2020 release, the book has put the two Dukes' relationship into historical context. It will allegedly examine how the "heir" and the "spare" dynamic have run throughout royal history.

Lacey revealed how shocked and "moved to tears" he is with the new details and insights he had discovered while researching about Prince Charles' sons.

"It has been both enthralling and painful to trace the drama through the memories of close witnesses and some of the people most intimately involved."

In a report by People magazine, the book's synopsis reads, "Much reported on but little understood, Diana's boys lived under constant scrutiny since birth."

"Raised to be the closest of brothers, the last 18 months has seen a devastating breakdown of their one unbreakable bond."

The book will also explain how Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been affected by their wife, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, respectively.

One promise from the book is that it will also address why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to step back as senior members of the royal family and then move to the US with their one-year-old son, Archie.

