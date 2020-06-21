Meghan Markle Megxit Relief: Duchess Finds Leaving UK Makes Sense with NEW Mission

Meghan Markle had big goals and ambitions to save the world. While being in the royal family could have been her only solution to make a change, that notion has now been long gone.

Since officially stepping down and moving to the US, the Duchess of Sussex has come to certain realizations on why things didn't work out for her in the UK and being with the British royal family.

In a report by The Daily Mail, Meghan Markle allegedly told her friends that her instinct to leave the UK "all made sense" now as she was destined to do another important thing back in her home country.

Meghan, 38, believes that she is back in the US to help fight systematic racism in the country.

The unnamed friend further claimed that the former "Suits" star felt that her "gnawing urgency to uproot from England" was destiny so she could be at the forefront of the anti-racism movement.

"Meghan said her work as a leader is more important than ever right now that she's been speaking with Oprah and other community leaders on how she can be part of the solution," the tipster told The Daily Mail.

The mother-of-one also felt like her mission went far beyond acting, with the source revealing that Meghan Markle wants to use her voice for change.

In line with this report, the source claimed that Meghan, who was born in Los Angeles, is also not ruling out jumping into politics.

As per British and American media, despite her marriage to Prince Harry and her short stint in the UK, Meghan Markle remains a US citizen.

Bookmarkers have previously considered that Meghan Markle could run for US President in 2024.

Early this month, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about the death of an unarmed black man named George Floyd, whose death sparked massive riots and violent protests for the Black Lives Matter movement across the US.

Meghan Markle revealed that she had not made a statement earlier about what's going on because she had been "nervous."

"I wasn't sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing, and I was really nervous that it would get picked apart. And I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing."

Meghan hoped issues of racism would have been addressed by now, saying, "That should be something you have an understanding of as a history lesson, not as your reality."

She apologized for not getting the world "to be a place that you deserve it to be."

The former "Deal or No Deal" briefcase girl has also recently distanced herself from her best friend, Jessica Mulroney, after threatening to sue a black lifestyle influencer and blogger, Sasha Exeter.

The 40-year-old Canadian have been fired from her show, ABC's Good Morning America, and her reality show "I Do, Redo" has also been cancelled following the entire controversy.

A source close to the Duchess told The Daily Mail, "Meghan is absolutely mortified that she's been dragged into this complete mess. She said Jessica is in no way a racist, but the way she handled the situation was tone-deaf and heartbreaking."

Because of the entire Jessica Mulroney racist news, Meghan Markle believes that friends "reflect" friends and can no longer be associated with the TV host and stylist.

"She has to do what she has to do in order to preserve her dignity and her own reputation."

