Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Angelina Jolie Makes SHOCKING Revelation About Split With Pitt

Four years after Angelina Jolie's very public split with Brad Pitt, the actress finally revealed a more detailed reason why she decided to end their relationship.

In September 2016, Angelina's lawyer Robert Offer said that the actress filed for divorce due to "irreconcilable differences." He added that the actress felt that the split would offer more health to the family.

"She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time," Offer said in a statement at the time.

Other than those statements, the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" actress remained silent about her high-profile divorce through the years.

However, during her interview with Vogue India, the actress explained that she decided to divorce Brad for the sake of their six children -- Maddox, Pax, Sahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

"I separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision," Jolie said. "I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds."

She went on to acknowledge how brave and strong her children are.

Last year, Angelina explained to Harper's Bazaar how her children became instrumental in her healing from the heartbreak since they know her true self.

According to the mom of six, her lovely children helped her to find her true self that she lost after her divorce from Brad. She added that they, as well, went through a lot and that was how she learned about their strength.

"As parents, we encourage our kids to embrace all that they are, and all that they know in their hearts to be right, and they look back at us and want the same for us," she went on.

Angelina Wants To Be The Best Mother

Further in the Vogue interview, she also spoke about adoption and the beauty of motherhood from a biological standpoint.

The "Maleficent" star said that she told her six children that adopted kids "are not entering their world." Instead, biological or adopted, they are both entering each other's worlds.

Because of what she has been teaching her children, they learned at home that "adoption" and "orphanage" are positive words, and they only need to speak with openness about it.

"With my adopted children, I can't speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time," Angelina added.

Furthermore, for Angelina, being a mother is an amazing journey she shares with the world. With that said, she feels truly blessed to become a mother.

Though Brad and Angelina are now two separated individuals following their divorce, Entertainment Tonight reported that they are in a better place now and that they have become more cooperative when it comes to handling their children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It seems to show they are being far more cooperative and reaching agreements compared to the beginning of the divorce," LA family law attorney Kelly Chang Rickert told Daily Mail.

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie Delivers Massive Warning Amid COVID-19 Crisis

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles