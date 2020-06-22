Princess Diana Beanie Baby: THIS Bear Could Make You Rich!

More than just a member of the British royal family, the late Princess Diana is considered as an icon and has been dubbed as "one of the most famous people in the world."

In her marriage with Prince Charles in February 1981 at St. Paul's Cathedral, thousands of people across the world witnessed what was eventually called the "wedding of the century."

Unlike others, Princess Diana was not an average royal. She captured the hearts of many and earned the title of "People's Princess."

The Princess of Wales was more relatable than any royal. She embodied class but at the same time, maintained a warm and welcoming vibe to everyone she met.

Although she had a love-hate relationship with the British press, she used her popularity for a good cause. In fact, in 1987, the royal mom shocked the world when she was captured shaking bare hands with an AIDS patient.

Moreover, in a TV special in 1997, Princess Diana was featured walking through landmines in Angola to educate people about the great risks of landmines to the community.

Unfortunately, Britain's beloved "People's Princess" -- who has devoted herself to charitable causes -- passed away in a tragic accident.

On the midnight of Aug. 31, 1997, the Princess of Wales died in a car crash in Paris, along with her rumored boyfriend and Egyptian-born socialite Dodi Fayed and their driver Henri Paul.

Hundreds of thousands of people not just in the U.K but around the world paid tribute to the People's Princess.

The gates of Kensington Palace were filled with flowers from mourners. It was even reported that it reached 30 feet from the palace's gate.

With this, different memorabilia and other collectibles such as T-shirts, mugs, posters, and clocks were sold as a tribute to the late royal.

Meanwhile, Ty Inc. -- an American multinational corporation founded by Ty Warner in 1986 in Oak Brook, Illinois -- designed a Beanie Baby dedicated to the beloved Princess of Wales.

The 90s kid definitely knows what Beanie Babies are. These are plush toys stuffed with plastic pellets beans, giving Beanie Babies a flexible feel.

Princess Diana Beanie Baby

Called "Princess the Bear," the purple teddy was launched on Oct. 29, 1997 following the death of Princess Diana.

This limited edition piece has become a sure hit. Unfortunately, the Princess Diana Beanie Baby production stopped in 1999 after slowly losing its sales.

However, the product named after Lady Di was one of the most valuable and expensive Beanie Baby collectibles.

Collectors who paid hundreds for the said beanie during the initial buying frenzy believe that it is worth more than the price they paid. Currently, Princess Diana Beanie Baby reportedly cost more than $650,000 on eBay.

Aside from the purple bear, other products from Beanie Baby are considered valuable collectible items. These are the "Peace Beanie Babies Bear" worth an estimated price of $60,000, and the "Peanut The Royal Blue Elephant" which is considered as "one of the rarest" with a whopping price of $1,500.

READ MORE: Lakers Owner Called A 'Whore' In Ugly Hate Mail -- Fires Back At Racist Sender

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles