Lazy Girl’s Guide to Facial Skincare: 3 Products To Have

"When it comes to skincare, diligent is my middle name."

Says no woman ever! Come on, let's face it! No matter how much we want to try following a step-by-step skincare routine, there will always be days when you feel tired and lazy.

We are all guilty of wanting to dive on our beds after a long day and would rather snooze those precious minutes instead of applying tons of beauty products. And we all know what will happen next: our skin will betray us, go on strike and produce massive acne and breakouts instantly.

If you are one of the lazy girls guilty with these charges, then you are in the right place as we will give you the top three must-have skincare products to keep your skin healthy and moisturized even during those sluggish days.

All these items can be easily purchased online through Amazon, so you don't need to move a butt if you are also feeling lazy. Lol!

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes

This daily cleansing face wipes can remove all types of makeup, especially the waterproof ones. The pre-moistened towelettes can dissolve all traces of dirt, oil, and makeup without irritating your skin.

While these cleansing towelettes can be used to wipe away dirt anytime you wish, it has a special calming scent to make nighttime use more relaxing at the end of a stressful day. Who needs an elaborate routine for a beauty rest when you have this reliable cleansing wipes?

A clean and healthy face doesn't have to break the bank. You can buy this Neutrogena Cleansing Towellette in an exclusive twin pack cheaply. Each box contains 25 wipes, so it means you are only spending less than one cent per wipe. Isn't that a great deal?

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

Imagine recharging your skin while sleeping, wouldn't that be a perfect skincare routine? Achieve that idle skincare by using this Laneige Water Sleeping Mask. All you have to do is wash your face and apply this gel-like sleeping mask and leave it overnight. That's basically it and wake up to a plumped and hydrated skin.

If you have dry skin, this product works like magic. It locks in moisture overnight and makes you feel refreshed the following day. It is also packed with antioxidants like ascorbyl glucoside, which helps brighten skin tone.

Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer

Now that you have a facial wipes cleanser, an overnight sleep mask, of course, you still need to protect your skin when you are out and about. The best way to make sure your skin is protected throughout the day is by using moisturizer and top it off with sunscreen.

But since you are lazy, why not get a product that offers both in one application? This Aveeno Daily moisturizer is perfect as it comes with SPF 15 to shield your skin from sun damage and harmful UVA and UVB rays.

It is packed with total soy complex, which will not only keep your face moisturized and naturally radiating all day but also reduce the blotchiness and discoloration of your skin over time.

