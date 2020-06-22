Prince Andrew Pain: Duke Of York Could LOSE Major Title

Within the past few months, the British royal family lost three senior royals. However, only Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were stripped off of their HRH titles.

They are still considered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but the Queen's second son Prince Andrew -- who has decided to withdraw from public duties following his connection with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein -- has retained his HRH title and his dukedom.

However, according to Express U.K., Prince Andrew is bound to lose his dukedome in the future. In fact, none of his daughters will be able to inherit the title.

Based on age-old rules of noble titles, Princess Beatrice won't be able to acquire her father's dukedom because of her gender.

This means the coveted title will be passed on Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son, Prince Louis.

"The York dukedom is a great honor to receive and was initially granted in the 14th century in the Peerage of England," the publication noted. "Since the 15th century, it has, when granted, usually been given to the second son of monarchs in England and Britain. That means the title is likely to go to his grand-nephew Prince Louis."

The 2-year-old prince is currently the fifth in the line of succession to the British throne, behind his grandfather Prince Charles, his father the Duke of Cambridge, and older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

However, the young Cambridge cannot inherit the title as long as the 60-year-old royal is still alive.

"As Louis is unlikely to ever take over the throne as fifth in line to the throne behind his siblings George and Charlotte, he will only receive a dukedom on his wedding day. If the dukedom of York is available at this point, it's likely it will go to Prince Louis."

Prince Louis will be like his uncle Prince Harry, who was officially named as the Duke of Sussex right after marrying former "Suits" star Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. Their marriage took place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The 38-year-old actress was bestwoed the title Her Royal Highness Duchess of Sussex.

"The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton, and Baron Kilkeel," a statement from Buckingham Palace read at the time.

Furthermore, aside from the dukedom if it still belongs to Prince Andrew when the young prince marries in the future, Louis could be given an Earl title.

This scenario happened to Queen Elizabeth II"s youngest son Prince Edward, who was made as the Earl of Wessex hours before his royal wedding with Sophie Rhys-Jones in June 1999 at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

In addition, Her Majesty the Queen decided to grant an additional title of Earl of Forfar to the 56-year-old royal.

