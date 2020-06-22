Will Smith CRIES, Remembers Ultimate Failure In His Life

Will Smith gets emotional as he opens up about his experience in fatherhood.

Named as 2017 Newsweek's "most powerful actor in Hollywood," the rapper-turned-actor candidly talked about his struggles of being a father and "the real weight of parenting."

In a one-on-one conversation with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith her Facebook Watch series "Red Table Talk," "The Pursuit of Happyness" star dug deep and revealed how being a parent shaped his outlook in life.

He began by recalling his experience welcoming his firstborn son Trey, whom he shares with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

"I brought him home, we put him in the bassinet, it was like stark terror," Smith detailed. "I'm totally responsible for this life. I couldn't stop going and checking. I just cried so hard. It makes me teary right now."

The 51-year-old actor and Zampino were married for three years before calling it quits in 1995. They filed their divorce on Valentine's day.

Despite their breakup, the two remained civil and co-parented their now 27-year-old son.

Smith went on and shared his devastation during their divorce and described it as the "worst thing in his adult life."

"Divorce was the ultimate failure for me. I've been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don't think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my 2-year-old son's mother," Smith shared.

The "Men in Black" actor also pointed out that "just because a man might not be the best husband doesn't mean he's not a good father," while noting that he is a "way better father" than a husband.

As the interview got more personal, Smith broke down in tears as he remembered the lessons taught by his father.

"It hit me how fragile parenting is. In that moment, I could see all the spectacular lessons my father had instilled in me, and I was like, there's no way. I'm not that good," Smith furthered with tears falling on his eyes.

Following his failed marriage, the Grammy Award winner met Jada Pinkett Smith through his ex-wife's friend. They decided to tie thr knot in 1997.

For 23 years, the pair has remained strong. They are now considered one of Hollywood's power couples.

Smith and Pinkett has two kids who are both in the entertainment industry.

The 21-year-old Jaden is a rapper, singer, songwriter and actor who starred in the 2010 blockbuster movie "The Karate Kid," while their youngest daughter Willow is also a rapper and record producer.

Father-Daughter Relationship

In his Facebook watch series, Smith also opened up about his relationship with his 19-year-old daughter and stressed that she taught him lessons about himself and the one thing he needed to unlearn in life.

Willow's career skyrocketed, thanks to her hit single "Whip My Hair" -- which led to a European tour.

During her 30-day tour along with her famous parents, she told his dad that she wanted to go home.

The father-of-three explained that she has committed to a job and that she has to finish it, but Willow asked her: "But Daddy, it doesn't matter how I feel?"

As a form of protest against Will, the "Wait a Minute" hitmaker shaved her head.

Although he was devastated by her daughter's dissent, he reflected and realized what went wrong.

"I saw how much I was making and forcing and pushing the things that I wanted. And at that moment, I just saw it was starting to hurt her. My desire for her was overriding her desire for her, and I had a real epiphany on that and how bad a person will hate you if you keep forcing your wishes onto their life," Smith explained.

The 51-year-old actor eventually learned to be respectful of his children's feelings and work projects.

READ MORE: Goodbye, USA? Tom Cruise Ditching America Because Of THIS!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles