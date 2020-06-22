Megan Fox Justice: Hollywood Owes Her An Apology for Ruining Her

Fans of Megan Fox have voiced their outrage after news of how she was treated by "Transformers" director Michael Bay resurfaced.

The brunette bombshell's big break came from the "Transformers" movie in 2007, which was directed by Bay.

However, Megan Fox paid a huge cost for the role in the movie.

Megan Fox First 'Disgusting' Encounter with Michael Bay

In a newly-surfaced interview in 2009 for the "Jimmy Kimmel Show," Megan Fox discussed how she was first discovered by the fame director back in 2003 when she was only 15 years old.

"They were shooting this club scene, and they brought me in, and I was wearing a stars-and-stripes bikini and a red cowboy hat and six-inch heels," she added, speaking of her experience as an extra for "Bad Boys II."

When the production staff told Bay that Fox at that time was just 15 years old and she shouldn't be allowed to be sitting in a bar and having a drink in her hand, the director's solution was to have the actress dance under the waterfall.

She then concluded, "So that's sort of a microcosm of how Bay's mind works."

The audience laughed, as well as Kimmel, with the TV show host adding, "That's how all our minds work."

The now 34-year-old actress has also cleaned Michael Bay's Ferrari while wearing a bikini while the 55-year-old director filmed her.

Fox told Jason Solomon, who wrote about the Guardian incident, "How did Meghan get the part which has made her what lads' mags call the 'hottest girl on the planet.' She told me she went to Michael Bay's house to audition, and he made her wash his Ferrari while he filmed her."

The "Jennifer's Body" star added that she didn't know what happened to the recorded footage and asked Bay about it. Unfortunately, he also claimed that he also didn't know where it was.

Megan Fox Fired for Michael Bay Hitler Remarks

The American actress didn't make it to the third installment of the "Transformers" film after referring to Michael Bay as Hitler on the set.

Producer of the sci-fi film Steven Spielberg fired Megan Fox afterward and trashed all reports in an interview with a magazine in 2011.

When Fox spoke out, she was labelled ungrateful by the media, and her career was destroyed by both Bay and Spielberg.

People Apologize to Megan Fox

With all of the information coming to light once again, fans of Megan Fox have taken to social media to express their disgust.

"Megan Fox is a victim of a very specific biphobic type of misogyny, and none of you are saying it," one person tweeted.

Another said, "Hollywood owes Megan Fox a big f------ apology!"

Twitter user Elijah Daniel was angry about how both Bay and Spielberg called Fox a "trailer trash pornstar" for speaking about the sexual harassment she experienced when she was a minor.

Another explained that the mother-of-three was purely a "victim" of an industry that took advantage of her and have even forced and imposed a narrative to her so she would look bad.

"When she tried to stand up for herself, they shunned and judged her. The media was complicit, and the general public just stood by and watched."

READ MORE: Ellen DeGeneres on House Arrest, 'Fans' Spotted An Ankle Monitor Bracelet?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles