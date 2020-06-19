Ellen DeGeneres on House Arrest, 'Fans' Spotted An Ankle Monitor Bracelet?

As "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" ratings have plummeted and sinister stories of the true nature of Ellen DeGeneres circulate, people of the internet have concluded that the talk show host is on house arrest.

The 62-year-old isn't having the best year. For the last few months, the general dislike of DeGeneres has been rising each day, and more people start to turn against her slowly.

Ellen DeGeneres has built her on-screen persona around being outspoken against injustice and generous to the less fortunate. Many people have claimed that she is quite the opposite in real life.

Those who worked or have even met the "Finding Dory" star claimed that she is a power-hungry and self-centered celebrity.

And as if Ellen DeGeneres' year couldn't get any worse, many conspiracy theorists believe that the Emmy-award winning host is on house arrest.

A Reddit user compiled several pictures that started the speculation that she is wearing an ankle monitor.

Another accusation made was when Twitter users speculated that there was a man behind DeGeneres during one of her live shows. That man was said to be a police officer monitoring her arrest.

A new video has confirmed the claims, allegedly.

The online detective has been looking into the issue and using a site where you can search for crimes in the area, and it seems as though DeGeneres' name has been added to the list.

Twitter user @ddaismt posted a screen recording of her getting on the website for California Arrests. When she typed Ellen DeGeneres' name on the search page, two public records were found.

However, not all are convinced that it is all true.

One Twitter user said, "That says absolutely nothing, and those sites always make you think the info you are looking for is on it, so you pay access to it."

But What Could Ellen DeGeneres Be In a House Arrest For?

In a Facebook post that has been shared thousands of times, they claim that Oprah Winfrey is on house arrest for sex trafficking kids, as well as DeGeneres, Tom Hanks, and Hilary Clinton.

Facebook users commented on the link of the claim to YouTube conspiracy theory videos, with more than 14 million views of videos that claim Hollywood A-listers are involved in a massive sex trafficking scandal.

These claims can be traced back to QAnon's followers. A group of people convinced that prominent figures in the entertainment and politics industry are participating in a massive child sex trafficking ring.

However, representatives of Ellen DeGeneres denied the accusations that she is on house arrest.

Talking about the video showing a man standing behind her, she was said to be her producer Andy Lassner.

In one of her segments on the show, DeGeneres said, "He's outside because we're in shelter-in-place her in California."

On the other, Oprah Winfrey took to Twitter to deny internet reports that her Florida mansion has been raided by law enforcement and that she was arrested for sex trafficking.

Tweeting in March, Winfrey said, "Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It's NOT TRUE."

