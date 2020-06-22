Are Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban heading towards a divorce? After they denied all the rumors about them having marriage troubles, are they true after all?

According to the June 29, 2020 issue of Woman's Day Australia, Keith Urban, 52, and Nicole Kidman, 53 are starting to give up on their marriage.

The A-list couple has surpassed so many things in the past, which made them of the richest and most adored couples in Hollywood. However, their alleged struggles are starting to get too much.

According to the sources of this news outlet, the pressures and anxieties brought about by the strict lockdown have highlighted how much they could no longer get along. Whatever their fans are seeing on social media - sources claim these are all lies. Even if they put out a brave face on these platforms, the truth is that they are starting to get into each other's nerves.

One source explained that, "they're not used to spending this much time together." This can be true, since it happens to almost all people these days, who found themselves anxious and more irritated with people they spend so much time with at one residence. Nicole KIdman and Keith Urban have been holed up together in Nashville 24/7, the source said.

Instead of enjoying each other's company because they did not get to much of this in the past, the two cannot stop fighting. The source said that in the past, they would be working individually a lot and therefore spending periods apart from each other. This worked out so well for them so the sudden time together for months have them going a bit crazy.

Tension reportedly has built up and the two cannot stop bickering almost the whole day. They usually fight about the small things but naturally these pile up. They fought about the laundry and even the kids' toys! They also touched on each other's old insecurities. Some of these fights get so big that Keith Urban would rather sleep in a spare room, away from Nicole Kidman.

Of course, all these could just be rumors or made-up stories, despite the existence of said sources. After all, the same rumors circulated in the past.

Nicole Kidman just celebrated her 53th birthday and even though the pandemic just made celebration like in the past quite impossible, this does not mean she did not get well-wishers. She did, and one of them was actually her husband, Keith Urban.

The message was so sweet, too!

"WHAT A GIFT JANELLE AND ANTONY KIDMAN BROUGHT INTO THE WORLD ON THIS DAY !!! Happy Birthday Babygirl ️ Xxx," Urban, 52, wrote on Instagram. This was accompanying a truly cute phot of the actress hiding behind several pastel-colored balloons.

Does not seem like the two fought a lot but who knows right?

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman had been married since 2006. In Hollywood terms, that is already "forever." Moreover, they share two daughters, Sunday Rose at 11 and Faith Margaret at 9.

Kidman was previously married to Tom Cruise, and had two kids - Isabella, 27 and Connor, 25.

READ MORE: Goodbye, USA? Tom Cruise Ditching America Because Of THIS!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles