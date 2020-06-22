Hailey Baldwin Shock: Justin Bieber In HUGE Trouble With Sexual Assault Claims!

Power couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are facing another legal drama after two women came forward and accused the singer of sexual assault.

It all started on Thursday when a lady (only identified as Danielle) took to social media and narrated her experience meeting Justin in 2014. The lady said that she got the courage to share her unfortunate story after the recent Ansel Elgort sexual assault accusation.

Danielle said that she got the chance to meet the 26-year-old singer in an Austin music event in March 2014.

"A man then approached me and my friends and asked us if we wanted to meet Justin. Of course, we said yes," Danielle wrote in a Twitter post.

While the accuser admitted that the approach was kind of sketchy, their group waited and got the chance to have a selfie and chat with the "Love Yourself" hitmaker.

After a few chat, Danielle said that Justin invited their group back to his room at the Four Seasons. She said that Justin made her agree not to disclose anything about that night or else, she will be facing serious legal trouble.

Makeout Session Gone Wrong?

However, things escalated quickly when Justin made her come to the bed and they started making out.

"Our small kissed then turned into a steamy makeout session," Danielle said.

"He found my jeans, unbuttoned them, removed them, and started tracing my underwear with his fingers," she added.

Danielle, who was 21 at that time, said that while she agreed to the makeout session, she stopped the singer from doing more than that. Nonetheless, Justin allegedly "forced himself inside her" and her body just felt numb.

After Danielle's tweet went viral, Justin's representative, Allison Kaye, denied the allegation and told PopCrave that the singer was staying at an Airbnb on the night in question.

"Allegation like this is something we would never take lightly," Kaye said.

Hotel Bathroom Incident

On the same day Danielle's tweet exploded, another woman by the name Kadi also took to Twitter and said she had the same experience.

Kadi said her's happened in May 2015 after attending a New York meet-and-greet with Disney stars. The "Yummy" singer's bodyguard allegedly invited her to go to his hotel room, where she and Justin started having a steamy couch makeout sesh.

Nonetheless, things went out of control when Justin locked them in the bathroom and caressed her body.

"I asked him to stop and continued to say that I cannot have sex with anyone prior to marriage," Kadi wrote.

Kadi claimed that Justin also forced to penetrate her, but she kicked the singer between his legs and pushed him before eventually running out of the room.

Kadi said that the incident made her seek mental health treatment out of fear of committing suicide after the horrible experience.

She also opened up about seeking help from law enforcement, but she did not go into detail on how her complaint went.

Justin Beiber, for his part, took it to Twitter to deny the accusations. He even posted an article link saying that he was with then girlfriend Selena Gomez in the March 2014 event,"

"I don't normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," Justin said in a tweet.

"Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action," Bieber added.

