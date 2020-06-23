Brad Pitt Love: Actor Gives BIGGEST Surprise To Fan!

Amid the heartwrenching health crisis, Brad Pitt offered the biggest surprise to his fan through "United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes."

On Sunday night, the two-hour program aired and featured Harry Connick Jr., his daughter Georgia and a camera crew as they went on a road trip from New York City to Connick's hometown of New Orleans.

According to Connick, he "called some celebrity friends" to thank the frontliners in person, including Brad.

The actor joined stars like Sandra Bullock in spreading positivity during the pandemic, and Connick started by contacting Brad's New Orlean-based fan named Darnell Rudolph.

Connick told Rudolph that their dedication as frontliners is heroic because they are "conscious of the COVID, and they still come out to do their job."

He then handed the iPad to the lucky fan and let The "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" actor start the exclusive video conference. Pitt began by asking how Rudolph is coping as a waste management worker during the pandemic.

According to the fan, he, his wife and their four kids have been playing a lot of cards and Monopoly. He also made the actor's heart flutter when he mentioned that his family has been watching a lot of Brad's movies, to which the actor apologized for having "only a few of them."

Though Rudolph was supposed to be the star that moment, he took his time to compliment Brad's works after Hurricane Katrina devastated the state in 2005.

To recall, the actor spearheaded the building of dozens of eco-friendly homes in New Orleans, which truly helped the victims of the calamity.

"It's so appreciated," Pitt responded. "I got such a love for that city, and we sure appreciated what you're doing," Rudolph mentioned.

Meanwhile, Bullock also joined the project and talked to Joy Palmer, a Regional Transit Authority manager whose husband died because of COVID-19.

"I just wanted to take this time to thank you for your service and your contributions to keep everyone safe," Bullock told Palmer.

Brad Is A Fan Of Surprises!

Prior to his appearance on the "Tribute To Unsung Heroes," Brad Pitt has surprised his fans multiple times in the past.

For instance, during the exclusive fan screening of "World War Z" at Atlantic Station Regal 16 Theatres in 2013, the actor shocked the moviegoers by going up on the theater's stage while screaming "Hello, Atlanta!"

"Thank you for coming," the actor exclaimed. "It's really nice to be here. Thank you Atlanta! Since I'm in Georgia, I gotta do a little shout out to the Braves."

He also surprised his fans and followers when he attended Kanye West's Sunday Service in September 2019.

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor also caught his fans off guard when he graced the rapper's weekly gathering in Watts, California with his presence. According to TMZ, it was the second time Brad attended the weekly concert.

What made his appearance even more shocking to fans was the fact that he called himself agnostic. Later, he also identified himself as an atheist.

"I don't think anyone really knows. You'll either find out or not when you get there, until then there's no point thinking about it," Brad said in 2019.

