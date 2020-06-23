Royal Fear: Queen Elizabeth II, Monarchy SCARED Of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rocked not only the monarchy but also the whole world after they dropped their bombshell decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially cut ties with the monarchy in April as they sought their independence in the U.S.

As a consequence of their bold move dubbed as "Megxit," Her Majesty the Queen has revoked their HRH titles and forbade them to use the term "royal" in any of their future projects.

Buckingham Palace also announced that the two will be financially independent and will not receive public funds as they would no longer represent the Queen in any official capacity.

After Prince Harry and Meghan's fearless decision, the Sussexes are currently settled in an $18 million hilltop mansion in Beverly Hills.

Interestingly, after quitting the royal family and relocating to the U.S., a tell-all book titled "Finding Freedom" is set to be released in August. The said book, with inputs from the Sussexes, would reportedly set the record straight about the life of the couple and their decision to leave The Firm.

"For the very first time, 'Finding Freedom' goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan's life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond," the book's description read.

Release of "Finding Freedom" Feared By The Royal Family

In this note, one royal editor pointed out that the explosive autobiography will affect the image of the royal family.

ITV's Russell Myers emphasized the fears of the royal aides, as well as the monarchy, about the release of the book and how it will paint members of The Firm.

"The two authors behind this book have had unrivaled access to Harry and Meghan's inner circle. It could be a very, very positive thing for Harry and Meghan but may paint other members of the Royal Family in a particularly bad light," Myers shared.

The upcoming 368-page book was written by the Omid Scobie (Harper's Bazaar's royal editor) and Carolyn Durand (royal contributor for Elle and Oprah Mag).

Furthermore, Myers compared "Finding Freedom" to the late Princess Diana's 1995 exposé about Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles' affair.

"Some say that it could be the Diana moment from the Panorama 1995 interview that we all remember when she spoke about the three people in the relationship," Myers explained.

Prince William Could be "Portrayed In A Bad Light"

In a separate royal family news, The Sun claimed that royal staff are worried that the book would blame Prince William for their rumored feud and the couple's reason for their departure from the royal family.

"They are worried William especially will be portrayed in a bad light. This sort of family spat shouldn't be out there in public. This shouldn't happen to future monarchs," a source told the news outlet.

The source also stressed that this "could be the most damaging thing to the Royal Family" following the Princess of Wales' interview with Martin Bashir.

READ MORE: Royal Exit: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Leave Royal Family In Great RISK!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles