Royal Exit: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Leave Royal Family In Great RISK!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to quit shocked not only the public but also the rest of the royal family.

It turns out, the Buckingham Palace was blindsided by the couple's bombshell move, as not even Queen Elizabeth II was made aware of it.

According to BBC, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not consult any royal about their decision. With that, the royal family was "hurt" that they decided to step back as senior royals.

Dubbed as "Megxit," it has long been speculated that the former royals' resignation was due to the constant harassment of the British press towards the couple since the beginning of their relationship in 2016. However, no one predicted that they would end up leaving the U.K. and seeking independence in the U.S.

Unfortunately, the bold and sudden decision has ugly repercussions for entire British royal family.

As cited in Vanity Fair, royal historian Sarah Gristwood pointed out that the controversial "Megxit" left an unfavorable image to the monarchy.

"Harry and Meghan leaving the firm have left a void and I think the royal family were at risk of looking out of touch and dowdy without them," Gristwood explained.

Royal Exodus

Aside from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Queen's second son Prince Andrew also announced his resignation from public duties due to his association with the deceased American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. It came after his disastrous BBC interview brought a lot of negative press to the monarchy.

With the unfortunate and heartbreaking events faced by the monarchy, Queen Elizabeth II has remained a strong and stabilizing presence for the family.

Following this, the rest of the senior members have stepped up to fully support Her Majesty.

During the onset of the global pandemic, Prince William and Kate Middleton took the lead for the royal family. Gristwood even mentioned how the 38-year-old duchess "shines" amid the health crisis.

"With Charles and Camilla over 70, and Anne about to get there, and the Queen scaling back, there is a serious vacuum when it comes to star appeal at the heart of the royal family. This is Kate's moment to shine," the royal historian pointed out.

The royal mom, who has been in the firm for almost a decade now, has truly embraced the spotlight -- most especially after Meghan's departure.

"Meghan has the warmth and accessibility that Diana had, which are some of the qualities that Harry fell in love with when he met her. That said - in Meghan's absence, and particularly during the coronavirus lockdown, Kate has been compelled to step to the forefront a lot more," royal expert Leslie Carroll shared to Express.

The royal expert also stressed how Duchess Kate "has become more visible and accessible."

"She is naturally more diffident than Meghan; the openness with strangers doesn't come naturally to her, although she can speak candidly on subjects close to her heart, such as parenting," Carroll furthered.

