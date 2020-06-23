Harry Anniversary! 5 Awesome Gifts For Your Potterhead Friend

Fantasy series "Harry Potter" took everyone by storm after it was published on June 26, 1997.

Written by British author J. K. Rowling, the best-selleing book turned into a blockbuster movie about the life and adventure of an English half-blood young wizard Harry Potter along with his friends at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Following the success of the film (which debuted in November 2001), it also launched the career of famous celebrities such as Daniel Radcliffe who played the lead role "Harry Potter," actress/activist Emma Watson who portrayed the Muggle-born witch Hermione Granger, and Rupert Grint as the pure-blood wizard Ron Weasley.

The seventh and final installment of the book adaptation was titled "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" and was featured in two-length parts.

Part one of the films was launched in November 2010 while the second cinematic part was released in July 2011.

With a total of eight films, the "Harry Potter" production budget was said to be $1.2 billion with a revenue of a whopping $7.7 billion.

It is evident how the public accepted and loved the fantasy series.

Diehard HP fans called themselves "Potterheads" and although the famous novel was identified as a "children's book," the fandom spans on all ages -- from teens, yuppies to adults aged 35-54.

With that said, we give you the top five Harry Potter memorabilia just in case you want to celebration the publication of the first book.

Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection

Now is the perfect time to binge-watch all the Harry Potter films right in your bedroom.

The eight-film collection includes the first film "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," down to the final film "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2."

Harry Potter Golden Snitch Light - Table Lamp

Spice up your bedroom with this unique table lamp piece.

Although it is only a fictional sport, the students from Hogwarts were fans of the popular but dangerous game called Quiditch. It played by witches and wizards while riding flying broomsticks.

Just like an ordinary game -- except the flying brooms -- the purpose is to score more points than your opponents. Each goal is considered 10 points and catching the Golden Snitch is worth 150 points. The team who first catches the Snitch wins the game.

Platform 9 3/4 Version 1 Harry Potter Wall Decal

Relieve the iconic Harry Potter moment with this Platform 9 3/4 wall sticker.

Made from vinyl stickers with specs of 20 inches width, 12 inches height, and 11 inches long, it would totally look great in your door or if you have a brick wall.

Harry Potter Style Banner

The intense HP fandom would not be complete without the Hogwarts banner.

Take this as a welcome gift to every "Harry Potter" fan, or maybe to your very own man cave or HP inspired room.

Harry Potter Shot Glass ULTIMATE Gift Set

Last on the list this unique glass shot glass set etched with famous quotes that only a true HP fan knows.

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston Loves This! 5 Awesome 'Friends' Merchandise That You Should Have

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles