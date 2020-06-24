3 Bug Sprays To Try To Keep Summer Itch And Bite-Free

Summer is always about fun and play, but not until those pesky insects start to roam around your home again. You may have built your garden as a built-in defense system, but it does not guarantee full protection from all bugs in the world.

Since insects are more active in annoying people during summer, you should get an effective product that can safeguard you from those pests for months -- albeit without compromising your family's health with to its ingredients.

The temperature is beginning to rise now, as well as the chance of you having insect encounters. Fortunately, with these top products you can order online on Amazon, you can gurantee to have a peaceful time all summer long.

Babyganics Natural Bug Spray

For families with little babies inside their homes, finding the perfect bug spray that they can use can be a difficult task. Luckily for you, Babyganics ends the search now with their natural bug spray.

Formulated with 100 percent natural-based essential oils -- Citronella, Peppermint, Rosemary, Lemongrass, and Geranium -- this DEET-free bug spray is guaranteed safe to use since it leaves no chemical residue.

With its non-greasy and non-toxic formula, you can be assured that your home will be free from mosquitos, gnats, and flies throughout the summer.

Wile it is primarily sprayed cribs, this natural bug spray can also be used outside, most especially when your little ones want to play in the yard.

SPECTRUM BRANDS 96058 Cutter Dry Insect Repellent

Mosquito-borne diseases like Zika Virus, West Nile Virus, Dengue Fever, and Chikungunya Virus are all notorious once summer begins. But because of SPECTRUM's Dry Insect Repellent, you can protect yourself from those insects while giving your skin more nourishment.

While other sprays are not ideal to be used directly on any surfaces, this Spectrum Spray can be sprayed directly on skin and clothes since it has a dry formula that does not leave you oily or greasy. This can also slightly soften your skin while giving you the maximum protection this summer.

It also has lemon eucalyptus oil that is recommended by the CDC for bug spray products.

If you are not a fan of scented aerosols, this is your perfect partner as this offers a scent-free formula that can repel mosquitoes and other bugs for up to six hours.

REPEL Plant-Based Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent

This another DEET-free insect repellent from REPEL has a hint of lemon eucalyptus scent that keeps those bugs away for up to six hours.

Every spray leaves you with a cool, refreshing scent so you can still enjoy your activities inside and outside your home without inhaling irritating chemicals.

This is also ideal to be carried whenever you plan to camp, fish, or hunt. Indeed, your next adventure will not be ruined by bugs anymore once you gear up with REPEL's Insect Repellent.

READ MORE: 5 Shaving Cream To Try For Super Smooth And Hair-Free Skin

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles