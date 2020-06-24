Hailey Baldwin Having A Baby? Justin Bieber Wants To!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are looking into expanding their family. In fact, they have been discussing their baby plans more than ever.

Justin and Hailey have been married for almost two years now after tying the knot in a civil wedding ceremony in a New York courthouse in September 2018. They had another grand ceremony in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.

Lately, it looks like the couple had enough of the honeymoon stage and is now ready to take their relationship to the next level and become parents.

A source recently revealed that topics about babies are often brought up in Justin and Hailey's conversation.

"Justin and Hailey have been talking more and more about wanting to start a family together," a source told Us Weekly. "Having kids in the near future has become a very real conversation between them."

It is not the first time that the 26-year-old singer and 23-year-old model hinted of their baby plans. For the past year, Justin and Hailey have been vocally expressing their eagerness to have a child.

The baby blues started in November last year when the "Yummy" singer shared that he is now ready to become a father.

In an Instagram birthday tribute post for Hailey, Justin hinted about their plans to expand their little family.

"Happy birthday, babes. You make me want to be better every day," Justin wrote.

"The way you live your life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way. Next season BABIES," he added.

An insider also told Us Weekly that Justin is not the only one ready to be a parent soon, as Hailey is also excited to see the mom version of herself.

"They're both super family-oriented and are excited about the next chapter of their lives together," the source said. "Hailey can't wait to be a mom."

More Pressing Issues

While it looks like Justin and Hailey have all the time to make babies, especially now in quarantine, it seems like the couple should have to deal with more pressing issues at the moment.

It is after two anonymous women came to light and accused the "Love Yourself" hitmaker of sexual assault. The alleged victims took to Twitter to narrate their experience, which happened in 2014 and 2015.

According to the accuser only identified as Danielle, the incident happened on March 9, 2014 when Justin was in Austin for a music event. Danielle claimed that she had a consensual makeout session with the pop star in his Four Season hotel room, but she refused to have sex with him. Justin allegedly "forced himself inside her" and her body just felt numb.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Justin denied the accusations and provided proof that he never stayed in the said hotel, so it is "factually impossible" for Danielle's story to happen.

Justin also revealed that he is working with the authorities to file the necessary legal action against these accusations.

However, Justin failed to address another sexual assault claim posted by a certain Kadi, who said that she had a similar experience with Danielle back in 2015.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber Uses Selena Gomez To Deny Viral Sexual Assault Claims

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles