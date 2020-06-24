Meghan Markle 'Stinks!': Duchess and Prince Harry's House SMELLS, Neighbors Complain

Meghan Markle irks her neighbors to no end. Some even complain that the home she share with Prince Harry reeks and stinks.

According to Globe Magazine, June 29 issue, not only was it overwhelming for the other Beverly Hills residents to live beside a royal slash celebrity, it was actually stinky too. Her neighbors alleged that the bratty duchess is not clean when it comes to her property and as a result, all sorts of smells are coming off from there.

Allegedly, these neighbors from the expensive, gated community charged that the duchess does not even pick up her pup poops. Even if the laws are manicured and the sidewalks look grand, pup poops ruin them.

True or not, it is apparent that the world is still shocked that a royal couple decided to pursue their Hollywood dreams instead and leave their senior positions. Living beside them is certainly an adjustment.

In the past, residents already complained of the fact that living with these royals being heavily protected was already giving them issues. Residents alleged that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are quite snooty and do not make eye contact with them.

Their security team, with its elaborate plans and protective strategies, is not helping. Instead, they are also one reason why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are treated as neighbors from hell.

With the security team already clogging the streets, parking has become essentially difficult for the rest of the residents. "People have to find somewhere else to go where there's actual space," when parking.

The neighbors are also somehow worried about their own safety. Reportedly, they said the royals have been attracting mobs of "crazy stalkers" just wishing to see them.

One of the neighbors grouched the fact that the whole fiasco is okay for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle because they have a security team. But not everyone in the area does and are the ones being hassled to no end.

Star magazine has reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are treated as the bane to the lives of their neighbors. People living there originally paid millions so they can have peace and quiet, and yet when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry came to live there, they lost all what they paid for.

People pay millions to live there because it's beautiful, private and peaceful," the source asserted. "But with Harry and Meghan around, it's become total chaos.

Gossip Cop has lent its defense to the couple though. It claimed that people can be quite hypocrites. Even though neighbors complained of chaos and conflict, they should understand that somehow they contributed to the problem too. In the first place, Meghan and Harry had to rely on security because otherwise, they would be mobbed. Moreover, the paparazzi knows that their pictures would sell so they are being extra annoying to the couple.

It is also hypocritical that residents request Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to talk to them when they said people in this neighborhood prioritizes privacy. The complaint is unfair too, given that the world is still grappling with COVID-19 pandemic and the best way to avoid being infected is to distance oneself from others.

