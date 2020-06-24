Prince Charles Hypocrite: Royal's Diversity Speech Tainted with Meghan Markle POOR Treatment

Fans of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, claim that Prince Charles is a "hypocrite" for talking about diversity when he failed to protect and "did absolutely nothing" to support his bi-racial daughter-in-law.

Meghan Markle and his husband, Prince Harry, have stepped back from their royal lives to live a peaceful, private, and financially independent life.

The brutal attacks of the British media have also pushed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex further from stepping down from their roles in royalty.

Now, fans of the former "Suits" star claim that nobody in the royal family has been there for the couple when they were being bullied by the tabloids and the media, especially Prince Charles.

The backlash facing the Prince of Wales came after he released a video message to mark Windrush Day on Monday, where he expressed that "diversity of our society is its greatest strength," and it "gives us so much to celebrate."

Prince Charles urged the British people to listen to each other's stories and to learn from one another."

Speaking to UK's Caribbean community for their contribution to life in the UK, the Duke of Cornwall said, "Today, as we honor the legacy of the Windrush generation and the invaluable contribution of black people in Britain, I dearly hope that we can continue to listen to each other's stories and to learn from one another."

Twitter users took to the 38-year-old mom's defense, criticizing Prince Charles.

One furious Twitter user said, "Shame on him for real. He did nothing to protect his daughter in law. as diverse as they come."

Some said that his speech was "all empty words," and they don't think that Prince Charles believes in what he just said.

Another one tweeted, "Given their history, they should have gone out of their way to hug-up and protect Meghan Markle. She is as diverse as they will ever get. Now they look as out of touch and 'un-woke' as ever."

One person described the 71-year-old heir as "the man who sat back to watch his daughter-in-law get racially bullied" and "did nothing to support her."

Though Prince Charles kept mum about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's battles, it has been reported that he and his daughter-in-law have always shared a close relationship.

Prince Charles even walked her down the aisle in Meghan's 2018 Royal Wedding when her dad, Thomas Markle, was forced to not go the last minute because of health issues.

The father-of-two even vowed to "do whatever Meghan needs."

Prince Harry revealed on a special TV show to mark the Prince of Wales' 70th birthday, saying, "I asked him to, and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, 'Yes, of course, I'll do whatever Meghan needs, and I'm here to support you.'"

The Duke of Sussex said that it was a great thing for his dad to do, to "step up" and "be that support."

"He's our father, so of course he's going to be there for us," the 35-year-old prince shared.

